Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo an aircraft type Airbus A320-214 of the airline Niki starts at the airport of Dusseldorf, Germany. Spill some piping hot coffee while flying high up in the and the EU's highest court says that the airline could well be liable. The court on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2091 gave its advice on an Austrian case where a girl seeks compensation after her father's coffee spilled over on to her during a flight. The insolvent Austrian airline Niki claimed that any such accident needs to be linked to the flying of the aircraft itself.  (Haute-Christian Dittrich/dpa via AP, file)
world

EU court finds grounds for airline damages over spilled coffee

0 Comments
BRUSSELS

The European Union's highest court ruled Thursday that an airline can be held liable if a passenger is burned by hot coffee even if turbulence or other flight-related factor didn't cause the spill.

The European Court of Justice said such injuries don't have to be linked to issues typically associated with air travel to provide grounds for a passenger to seek damages.

The advisory ruling came in an Austrian case seeking financial compensation for a girl who had her father's coffee spilled on her during a flight.

The insolvent Austrian airline Niki claimed that such mishaps needed to be linked to the flying of a plane for airlines to be held responsible.

The EU court said in a statement that “it is not necessary for that accident to relate to a hazard typically associated with flight."

The outcome of the girl's claim will be decided by an Austrian court.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 51, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Otome Games: The Most Entertaining Way To Rethink Your Love Life?

Savvy Tokyo

Does Living in Japan Change the Way We Speak English?

GaijinPot Blog

Restaurant Review

The Pig & The Lady: A Modern Twist On A Mother’s Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

Atami Adult Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

8 Japanese Cooking Classes To Help You Feel More Confident In The Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo