EU designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation in policy shift

FILE PHOTO: European Union and Iran flags are seen in this illustration taken June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

By Lili Bayer and John Irish

European Union foreign ministers on Thursday agreed to include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the bloc's list of terrorist organizations, putting ‌the powerful guards in a category similar to that of Islamic State and al-Qaida and marking a symbolic shift in Europe's approach to Iran's leadership.

"Repression cannot go unanswered," European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on ⁠social media platform X. "Any regime that kills thousands of its own people is ‍working toward its own demise."

Set up after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution to ‍protect the Shiite clerical ‍ruling system, the IRGC has great sway in the country, controlling swathes of the economy ⁠and armed forces. The guards were also put in charge of Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

While some EU member states have previously pushed for ​the IRGC to be added to the EU's terrorist list, others have been more cautious, fearing that it could hinder communication with Iran's government and endanger European citizens in the country.

But a brutal crackdown on a nationwide protest movement earlier this month, killing thousands, increased momentum for the move.

"It's important that we send this signal that the bloodshed that we've ⁠seen, the bestiality of the violence that's been used against protesters, cannot be tolerated," Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said on Thursday morning.

France and Italy, which were previously reluctant to list the IRGC, lent their backing this week.

EU EXPECTS DIALOGUE WITH IRAN TO CONTINUE

Despite concerns from some capitals that a decision to label the IRGC a terrorist organization could lead to a complete breakdown in ties with Iran, Kallas told reporters on Thursday morning that "the estimate is that still the diplomatic channels will remain open."

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the agreement "does not mean that we should not continue to engage in dialogue."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi criticized the EU ministers' decision.

Europe is "making another major strategic mistake," the Iranian minister wrote on X, adding that "the EU's current posture is deeply damaging to its own interests".

The EU ​also adopted sanctions on Thursday targeting 15 individuals and six entities “responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran", the Council of the European Union said.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Prosecutor ⁠General Mohammad Movahedi Azad, a number of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders and some senior law enforcement officials were among those sanctioned, it said in a statement.

Entities sanctioned on Thursday include the Iranian Audio-Visual Media Regulatory Authority and several software companies ‍which the EU said were “involved in censoring activities, trolling campaigns on social media, spreading disinformation and ‌misinformation online, or contributed to ‌the widespread disruption of access to the internet by ‍developing surveillance and repression tools”.

The EU also sanctioned four individuals and six entities connected to Iran’s drone and missile program ‌and “decided to extend the prohibition on the export, sale, transfer or supply ‍from the EU to Iran to include further components and technologies used in the development and production of UAVs and missiles,” the Council said.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.