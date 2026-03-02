 Japan Today
European Group of 5 Defence Ministers (E5) Meeting in Krakow
FILE PHOTO: European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas attends a press conference in Krakow, Poland, February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki/File Photo Image: Reuters/Kuba Stezycki
world

EU nations call for 'maximum restraint', respect for international law in Iran conflict

0 Comments
By Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray
BRUSSELS

The European Union's 27 nations on Sunday called for "maximum restraint" and ‌full respect for international law in the Iran conflict, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"We call for maximum restraint, protection of civilians and ‌full respect of international law, including the principles ⁠of the United Nations Charter, and international humanitarian ⁠law," said a ⁠statement issued by Kallas on behalf of all EU ‌members.

The statement came after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers ⁠on Sunday, called after ⁠the United States and Israel launched military strikes on Iran, and Tehran responded with strikes on Israel, U.S. forces and Gulf countries.

"Iran's attacks and violation of sovereignty of a ⁠number of countries in the region are inexcusable. ⁠Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes," ‌the EU statement said.

Reflecting concerns about disruptions to oil deliveries and supply chains, it said the conflict "must not lead to an escalation that could threaten ‌the Middle East, Europe and beyond, with unpredictable consequences, also in the economic sphere."

"The disruption of critical waterways, like the Strait of Hormuz, must be avoided," the statement added.

The text was a compromise that reflected diverse views within the EU - a bloc that represents some 450 million Europeans - on the military action ​launched by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday ‌that now was not the time to lecture partners and allies. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, by contrast, "rejected" the U.S. and Israeli action on Saturday, saying it "contributes ‌to a more uncertain and hostile international order".

Behind the scenes, ⁠diplomats said Europe has ⁠little influence over the unfolding ​conflict, even though it may have a major impact ⁠on the continent.

"Not too ‌many options, I am afraid. Certainly not ​short-term," a Western European official said.

Europeans are "just bystanders, nobody has leverage with Trump," an EU diplomat said.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

