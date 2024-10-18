 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
EU leaders hold a summit in Brussels
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden, Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Silina, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer and President of the European Council Charles Michel attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2024. REUTERS/Johanna Geron Image: Reuters/Johanna Geron
world

EU, NATO pledge Zelenskyy support but reticent on Ukraine 'victory plan'

0 Comments
By Sabine Siebold and Andrew Gray
BRUSSELS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pitched his "victory plan" to the European Union and NATO on Thursday, receiving pledges of continued support but no endorsement from key allies of his call for an immediate NATO-membership invitation.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's supporters would be making a "big mistake" and strengthen Russia if they did not back the plan, which also calls for more weapons and permission to use Western long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russia.

Zelenskyy, visiting Brussels at a critical time in Ukraine's fight against Moscow's invasion, told a summit of EU leaders the plan would deal a "decisive" blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Putin must respect our strength, not have the free world tremble at his threats," Zelenskyy said.

At NATO headquarters, Secretary-General Mark Rutte reassured Zelenskyy Ukraine would join the Western military alliance - reiterating a long-standing pledge - but stopped short of backing the call for an immediate invitation.

"Ukraine will be in NATO. Until that happens, we will make sure that Ukraine has everything it needs to prevail," he said, standing beside Zelenskyy at a press conference.

When Zelenskyy declared Ukraine would not lose if its partners maintained their unity, Rutte interrupted to declare: "And we will not lose that unity. You can count on that."

"And my message today to Vladimir Putin is that if he thinks we will, we will not," he added.

Zelenskyy is presenting his plan to Ukraine's allies as Moscow's forces advance in the east, a bleak winter of power cuts looms and a U.S. presidential election casts uncertainty over the future of Western support.

MESSAGE TO PUTIN

Putin has cited Ukraine's potential NATO membership as a reason for the invasion.

Zelenskyy argued that formally inviting Ukraine to join NATO would make clear to Russia that Putin could not win.

But NATO has said Ukraine cannot join while at war as this would draw the alliance directly into conflict with Russia. Several key members, such as the United States and Germany, have been particularly wary about issuing a membership invitation.

Asked about Zelenskyy's plan as he arrived at the EU summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "You know Germany's position on the issues involved. This will not change."

Russia denounced Zelenskyy's plan on Wednesday, saying he was trying to push NATO into a direct conflict with Moscow.

Zelenskyy has argued NATO could formally invite Ukraine to join NATO now, even if membership comes further down the line.

Much will now depend on whether NATO's predominant power, Washington, is open to changing its position. It has shown no sign it is ready to do so.

British Defense Secretary John Healey described the plan as a basis for discussion and said London wanted it to succeed.

"It's the basis for leveraging the sort of support that Ukraine needs now, in the remaining weeks of this year, as well as into the period ahead," he told reporters at NATO headquarters.

Some of Kyiv's closest allies in the Baltic states voiced support for Zelenskyy's initiative. Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas backed the specific call for immediate NATO membership.

"The invitation is a first stage, but it's a real irreversibility, a point of no return," Kasciunas said.

Zelenskyy's plan also calls for a "comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" in Ukraine to protect against threats from Russia, which he has not detailed.

In addition, it offers the West a role in developing Ukraine's natural mineral resources and proposes Ukrainian troops could replace some U.S. forces in Europe.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

There he goes again. Managed to broke his country, turn millions and entire regions against him, get everyone killed/maimed, but he still has the nerve to petulantly lecture about a "victory plan".

Pull the other one.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Russia has long known it can trash its neighbors with unresolved territorial disputes. Lets hope that is all this war ultimately is.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

JJEToday  06:58 am JST

There he goes again. Managed to broke his country, turn millions and entire regions against him, get everyone killed/maimed, but he still has the nerve to petulantly lecture about a "victory plan".

Pull the other one.

The animal assaulting Ukraine also had a role.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog