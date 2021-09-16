Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France EU
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrive for the Meeting of the College of Commissioners at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday Sept.14 2021. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will deliver the 2021 State of the Union Wednesday. (Julien Warnand, Pool Photo via AP)
world

EU pledges 200 million more COVID vaccine doses to Africa

2 Comments
BRUSSELS

The European Union’s top official said Wednesday that ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations around the world was the bloc's No. 1 priority right now and committed another 200 million vaccine doses to Africa and low-income nations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen used her State of the European Union speech on Wednesday to announce the new donation that will be fully delivered by the middle of next year and comes on top of 250 million vaccine doses already pledged.

Even when rich nations are already contemplating giving a third booster vaccine shot to large swathes of their populations, most of the world's poorer nations are still waiting to be fully vaccinated, laying bare an acute sense of vaccine inequality.

“Our first and most urgent priority is to speed up global vaccination," von der Leyen told European parliamentarians in a plenary left nearly empty because of continued virus regulations.

Von der Leyen said the bloc was also investing 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to boost increased vaccine production capacity in Africa.

African health officials say they need just under 800 million doses to vaccinate 60% of the continent’s population. As of last week, 145 million doses had been procured, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just 3.5% of people across the continent of 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated, the CDC says, amid frustrations over hoarding, vaccine export controls and now the rollout of booster shots in richer countries.

Reacting to von der Leyen’s announcement, Jagoda Munic, the director of Friends of the Earth Europe, said the EU should make COVID-19 vaccines and treatments a public good, accessible to everyone instead of relying on vaccine donations.

“We are witnessing a global vaccine apartheid,” she said. “People in the Global South least responsible for the climate crisis and least protected from it, are now being left unprotected from the pandemic. This compounding of injustice is at odds with European values and solidarity.”

Von der Leyen stressed that on top of delivering 700 million vaccine doses to Europeans, the 27-nation bloc had also sent as many shots to 130 nations.

“We are the only region in the world to achieve this,” she said. "With less than 1% of global doses administered to lower income countries, the scale of injustice and the level of urgency is obvious.”

Even though the EU had allowed vaccine exports even when its own population was still struggling to get enough doses, the challenge to get the world vaccinated remains immense.

“Let’s do everything possible to ensure that this does not turn into a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” she said.

The European Commission president did acknowledge that the bloc was initially caught unaware, lagging the U.S. and Britain in vaccination rates before regrouping and meeting its goal of having 70% of EU adults vaccinated this summer.

She lauded the preparations to set up the HERA emergency preparedness and response authority and insisted that academic science and private sector knowledge should be joined up with government authorities in a new group backed by 50 billion euros ($60 billion) in funding by 2027.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Yesterday Ireland pledged to send 2 million vaccines of its own, asides from from within the EU collective. That's good. No one is safe until we are all safe.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Oh, my, she said MUCH more than this in her State of the EU speech.

Here is a link to the English version: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/speech_21_4701 .

You simply won't believe how much money the EU has and will have this FY.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog