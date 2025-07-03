 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in Brussels
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman Image: Reuters/Yves Herman
world

EU presses China on rare earths and Ukraine war

0 Comments
BRUSSELS

The European Union's top diplomat urged China's foreign minister on Wednesday to end restrictions on rare earths exports and warned that Chinese firms' support for Russia's war in Ukraine posed a serious threat to European security, the EU said.

The statement from the EU's diplomatic service came after Kaja Kallas, the bloc's high representative for foreign policy, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Brussels.

Kallas "called on China to put an end to its distortive practices, including its restrictions on rare earths exports, which pose significant risks to European companies and endanger the reliability of global supply chains," the EU said.

On trade, Kallas urged "concrete solutions to rebalance the economic relationship, level the playing field and improve reciprocity in market access".

She also "highlighted the serious threat Chinese companies' support for Russia’s illegal war poses to European security".

China says it does not provide military support to Russia for the war in Ukraine. But European officials say Chinese companies provide many of the vital components for Russian drones and other weapons used in Ukraine.

Kallas called on China "to immediately cease all material support that sustains Russia’s military industrial complex" and support "a full and unconditional ceasefire" and a "just and lasting peace in Ukraine".

Wednesday's discussions were to lay the groundwork for a summit between EU and Chinese leaders later this month.

Wang also met earlier in the day with European Council President Antonio Costa as part of those preparations.

In that meeting, Wang called on both sides to respect each other's core interests and increase mutual understanding, adding that "unilateralism and acts of bullying have seriously undermined the international order and rules," according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.

EU officials had said they would use the meeting between Kallas and Wang to urge China to use its influence as Iran's main oil buyer to press Tehran to make a deal over its nuclear programme and de-escalate conflict in the Middle East.

The EU statement did not say whether those efforts had borne any fruit.

But it said Kallas and Wang "agreed on the importance of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime".

The EU and Britain, France and Germany are parties to a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that Washington abandoned in 2018, which they hope to revive. Iran has always said its nuclear program is peaceful and denies seeking a weapon.

Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to China for the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on July 24-25.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Bizen Osafune Sword Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ways To Enjoy Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Pension Guide for Foreigners: How to Enroll and Contribute

GaijinPot Blog

10 Water Parks In & Around Tokyo For Summer 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Sunflower Fields in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

food

5 All-Time Favorite Conveyor Belt Sushi Train Chain Restaurants in Japan

Savvy Tokyo