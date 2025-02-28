EU pushes back hard against Trump tariff threats and his caustic comments that bloc is out to get US

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Pool via AP)

By RAF CASERT

The European Union on Thursday pushed back hard against allegations by U.S. President Donald Trump that the 27-nation bloc was out to get the United States, and warned that it would vigorously fight any wholesale tariff of 25% on all EU products.

The tit-for-tat dispute following the comments of Trump, which were aimed at an age-old ally and its main postwar economic partner, further deepened the trans-Atlantic rift that was already widened by Trump's warnings that Washington would drop security guarantees for its European allies.

Thursday's EU pushback came after Trump told reporters that “the European Union was formed in order to screw the United States. That’s the purpose of it, and they’ve done a good job of it,” adding that it would stop immediately under his presidency.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, went on a counteroffensive.

“The EU wasn’t formed to screw anyone," Tusk said in an X post. "Quite the opposite. It was formed to maintain peace, to build respect among our nations, to create free and fair trade, and to strengthen our transatlantic friendship. As simple as that.”

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola was in Washington, where she told an audience at Johns Hopkins University on Thursday that “we are not out to screw anyone,” adding that both sides should be “pulling ourselves up together rather than the opposite.”

And Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez added fiery fuel to the debate.

"We are going to defend our interests when our economies are attacked with tariffs that are completely unjustified and represent a veiled threat to our economic sovereignty.

"We are committed and prepared to do so,” he said in northern Spain.

The EU also warned that the moment that tariffs are announced, it would trigger tough countermeasures on iconic U.S. industries like bourbon, jeans and motorcycles.

“The European Union and its member states have been working for months and we are going to adopt measures that are proportional to the challenge,” Sánchez said.

Metsola said that the EU would stand up to the Trump administration if tariffs are announced.

“We are very ready for anything. So allow me to be clear: The EU will react firmly and immediately,” she said. "We don’t want to go down that road — let me be clear — but we are ready.”

Trump said in comments late Wednesday that the United States stood equally ready for a standoff.

“We are the pot of gold. We’re the one that everybody wants. And they can retaliate. But it cannot be a successful retaliation, because we just go cold turkey. We don’t buy any more. And if that happens, we win.”

The EU estimates that the trade volume between both sides stands at about $1.5 trillion, representing around 30% of global trade. Trump has complained about a trade deficit, but while the bloc has a substantial export surplus in goods, the EU says that is partly offset by the U.S. surplus in the trade of services.

The EU says that trade in goods reached 851 billion euros ($878 billion) in 2023, with a trade surplus of 156 billion euros ($161 billion) for the EU. Trade in services was worth 688 billion euros ($710 billion) with a trade deficit of 104 billion euros ($107 billion) for the EU.

The figures are so big that it remained essential to avoid a trade war, the EU has said.

“We should be talking about trade agreements rather than tariffs," Metsola said.

Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain, Lorne Cook in Brussels, and Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland, contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.