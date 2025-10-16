EU, Spain brush off Trump tariff threats over Madrid's defense spending

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez shake hands as they pose for a photo in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/File Photo

By David Latona and Charlie Devereux

The European Commission and Spain's government on Wednesday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest threat to impose higher tariffs on Madrid over its refusal to meet his proposed NATO target for defense spending.

Trump said he was "very unhappy" with Spain for being the only country to reject the new spending objective of 5% of economic output, adding that he was mulling punishing the Mediterranean country. He had previously suggested making Spain "pay twice as much" in trade talks.

Trade policy falls under Brussels' remit and the Commission would "respond appropriately, as we always do, to any measures taken against one or more of our member states," Commission spokesperson Olof Gill said in a press briefing.

The trade deal between the European Union and the United States signed in July was the right platform to address any issues, Gill added.

"The defense spending debate is not about increasing spending for the sake of increasing it, but about responding to real threats," Spain's Economy and Trade Ministry said in a statement. "We're doing our part to develop the necessary capabilities and contribute to the collective defense of our allies."

Spain has more than doubled nominal defense spending from 0.98% of gross domestic product in 2017 to 2% this year, equivalent to about 32.7 billion euros ($38 billion).

Defense Minister Margarita Robles said allies weren't discussing the 5% target for 2035 in Wednesday's meeting because they were prioritizing the present situation in Ukraine, but wouldn't completely rule out a shift in Spain's position.

Targeted tariffs by the U.S. against individual EU member states are rare but there are precedents, Ignacio Garcia Bercero, a senior fellow at the Brussels-based economic think tank Bruegel, said.

In 1999, the U.S. hit the EU with 100% punitive tariffs on products such as chocolate, pork, onions and truffles in retaliation for an EU import ban on hormone-treated beef but excluded Britain, which at the time was still a member of the trade bloc.

The U.S. could impose anti-dumping penalties on European products that are mostly produced in Spain, said Juan Carlos Martinez Lazaro, professor at Madrid's IE business school.

In 2018, Washington imposed a combination of duties of more than 30% on Spanish black table olives at the request of Californian olive growers. Spain's share of the U.S. market plummeted from 49% in 2017 to 19% in 2024.

Another option would be moving the naval and air bases the U.S. has in southern Spain to Morocco - an idea floated by former Trump official Robert Greenway - which would damage the local economies through the loss of thousands of indirect jobs.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.