Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim, right, holds a press conference with visiting European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini after their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
world

EU supports Iraq-proposed conference on U.S.-Iran tensions

0 Comments
BAGHDAD

The European Union supports an Iraqi proposal to hold a regional conference amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, the group's foreign policy chief said Saturday.

Iraq is an ally of the two rival nations, which are on a collision course as the Iran nuclear deal threatens to unravel. Iraq has offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington, while Iran has pressed European parties to the nuclear agreement to offset the effects of U.S. sanctions.

Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, on her first visit since 2014, said the EU shared with Iraq the approach to dealing with the difficult situation, adding that the priority is to avoid escalation and any miscalculations that could lead to "dangerous consequences" for Iraq and beyond.

She said the EU is ready to support the regional conference idea "in all ways that could be useful." She said there is a need to de-escalate and find avenues for dialogue.

Avenues of the "unknown ... can be dangerous for everybody," Mogherini said.

Iraq is under pressure to prevent its territories from becoming a battleground for the spiraling tension between Iran and the U.S., both power brokers here.

The U.S. maintains military bases and more than 5,000 troops in Iraq.

Iran backs powerful Iraqi militia groups, who played a key role in fighting Islamic State militants, and some of them are openly against U.S. presence in Iraq. A series of unclaimed attacks on U.S. interests in recent weeks caused jitters and sparked Iraqi government decrees clearly designed to prevent a confrontation in its territories.

"The region is not prepared for a new war. We are still fighting terrorism. It is an unfinished war," said Iraq's Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim, speaking alongside Mogherini. He said Iraq should not be a scene for this conflict "but should have a supportive role in resolving this crisis with other Arab countries, particularly Kuwait and Oman."

The Emir of Kuwait visited Iraq last month to discuss the rising tension; while Oman has also offered to mediate between the two rivals.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf said the idea of a regional conference is being developed but the issue was raised with foreign delegations that visited Iraq.

Mogherini also met with Iraq's prime minister and president.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adventures

Cooling Down at 5 of Tokyo’s Mud Parks

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Types of People You’ll See in Every Japanese School Staffroom

GaijinPot Blog