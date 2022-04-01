EU to seek China rethink over Russia ties

The EU holds a virtual summit with China on Friday amid increasing alarm over Beijing's growing proximity with Moscow and its reluctance to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold the videoconference with EU leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, carrying through on an annual exercise that was skipped last year as tensions simmered.
"The meeting will focus on the role we are urging China to play, to be on the side of the principles of international law without ambiguity and exert all the necessary influence and pressure on Russia," said French European affairs minister Clement Beaune, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency.
"This was not the initial purpose of the summit but it necessarily became one," Beaune said, though he insisted other topics such as climate and trade "would not disappear".
The EU-China summit is usually an effort to deepen trade ties. But last year's exchange of tit-for-tat sanctions over the plight of China's Uyghur minority, followed by Beijing's trade coercion of EU-member Lithuania over Taiwan, soured preparations for the meeting.
The downgrade in relations came surprisingly quickly after the EU and China secured an investment deal in late 2020 long sought by Germany.
Human rights concerns, and U.S. pressure on the EU, sapped momentum, sowing distrust and sinking diplomatic ties.
Relations have suffered further as Beijing abstains from condemning Moscow's assault on Ukraine. Some in the EU see the emergence of a Chinese-Russian bloc against the U.S., EU and their more liberal-minded allies.
In a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday said that "China-Russia cooperation has no limits", repeating a line used by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi.
The friendship between Russia and China "is clearly directed towards creating a new world order in which authoritarian great power politics would dominate over the international rule of law," said German MEP Reinhard Buetikofer, a frequent critic of Beijing.
But given China's close commercial ties to Europe, "China's ways of dealing with Russia's aggression is a convoluted effort to be on Russia's side without paying too much of a price for that," added Buetikofer, one of several MEPs sanctioned by China.
An EU official involved in preparing the summit, which includes a session with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, stressed the importance of China’s stance on Russia over all else.
"It has very concrete significance whether China uses or does not use its influence to have ceasefire established, humanitarian corridors established, that it doesn't help or helps to circumvent sanctions."
But Sylvie Bermann, a former French ambassador to both Moscow and Beijing, cautioned: "The idea of detaching China from Russia is a pipe dream."
While Ukraine is at the top of the agenda for European leaders, the same cannot be said for Beijing.
Asked Wednesday what the Communist leadership expects from the summit, a Chinese foreign affairs spokesman did not once mention Ukraine by name.
"The international situation is unstable and volatile, and uncertainty is increasing," the spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said, adding: "China and the EU are two major powers for world peace."
But a senior EU official insisted that China "has to realize that, while it thinks that (the Russian invasion of Ukraine) has nothing to do with EU-China relations, actually it does".
Ding Chun, a professor at the Institute of Global Economics at Fudan University in Shanghai, still expected Ukraine to make it into the conversation, even if no developments were expected.
"The two parties will simply share their respective positions," he told AFP.© 2022 AFP
PTownsend
Western predatory capitalism vs. Eastern predatory capitalism in a race to see which bloc can use the most resources fastest and leave the planet most heavily polluted.
RichardPearce
That these EU leaders are not pressuring China to condemn the Sauds invasion and attacks on Yemen's civilians and the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing, or talking about kicking them out of the G20 is something that won't be lost on China.
Remember that the world's largest democracy, and the host country for the G20 meeting also aren't taking the orders of the EU/US either.
GW
The WEST as I have been saying for 30yrs MUST start getting OUT of china!
china has CLEARLY shown it DOES NOT want anything to do with the rule of international law, the longer we trade with china the MORE the world will inevitably PAY!!!
Laguna
The two deserve each other. As this paper notes, The Chinese has long-standing claims of around 1.5 million square kilometers of Russian territory, mostly in Siberia, due to so-called "unequal" treaties dating back to Tsarist times. Russia might want to take care of who it gets in bed with; they might hog the covers. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sino-Soviet_border_conflict
elephant200
Russia has done nothing wrong, why China has to curb the ties with them?
We should understand who was the cause of the Ukranian crisis? After the cold war NATO absorbed all the former Warsaw pact member countries, after 2000s the three Baltic countries with NATO troops presents, the Baltic has NATO warships selling and now the training the Ukrainians. Even Henry Kissinger has warned of NATO eastward was not a good idea! Russia is doing a strike to protect herself from a dangerous military organisation. Mr.Putin is right over acknowleged this, he is wrong if he didn't take actions against Ukraine!
I am very surprised European countries talking their hypocritic moral standard at China when their warships sailing in South China sea not long ago! Their attitude over China is "Over prouded"!
dagon
Beijing will continue to flagrantly violate the sanctions and the EU and America will not call them out for it.
Because the governments of the EU and America are corporatocracies that can no more imagine giving up the Chinese market and manufacturing base than paying the same taxes as their workers.
The convolution is that is that the Western neo-liberal democracies pretend they never expected this.
And that they will ever take China to task for this and give up their sweet, sweet capital gains.