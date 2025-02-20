 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, said the EU sees no justification for sudden, unilateral US tariff increases Image: AFP
world

EU trade chief says bloc will respond swiftly to U.S. tariffs

0 Comments
By Beiyi SEOW
WASHINGTON

The European Union will respond "firmly and swiftly" to protect its interests if Washington imposes tariffs on the bloc's goods, its trade chief said Wednesday, rejecting President Donald Trump's claim that U.S.-EU trade ties are unfair.

"It is the very definition of a win-win partnership, and there is nothing unfair," Maros Sefcovic added in Washington, as Europe girds for heightened tariff tensions with the United States.

Speaking at the American Enterprise Institute, Sefcovic said the EU sees "no justification for sudden, unilateral tariff increases" by the United States, adding that businesses rely on economic stability and predictability on both sides.

If the United States imposed tariffs on EU products, this would create unnecessary barriers to exports, businesses and workers on both sides of the Atlantic, said Sefcovic, who is European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security.

"To protect European interests, we will have no choice but to respond firmly and swiftly," he added ahead of talks with his U.S. counterparts.

But he stressed that the bloc will do its best to avoid such an outcome, adding that both sides have to be responsible in dealing with each other.

Sefcovic noted that the EU-U.S. economic relationship represents nearly 30 percent of global trade.

He added that the EU is "one of the most open economies in the world, with over 70 percent of imports entering at zero-tariff."

Sefcovic's trip comes after Trump has threatened sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" on allies and adversaries, taking aim at the EU for being "absolutely brutal" in trade ties with the United States.

The levies would be tailored to each U.S. trading partner and consider the tariffs they impose on American goods, alongside taxes seen as "discriminatory," such as value-added taxes, according to the White House.

According to the EU, the average tariff rate on both sides is approximately one percent.

While Washington has taken aim at the EU's higher tariff rate on autos, Sefcovic added that U.S. tariffs are higher in sectors like agricultural products.

Germany's car lobby on Wednesday warned that Trump's threatened tariffs would hike costs for U.S. drivers, after the president signaled he could raise levies on imports of cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Already, Trump has slapped an additional tariff on Chinese goods and unveiled sweeping duties on imports of steel and aluminum, due to take effect in March.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Books in Translation to Read in 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

9 Gifts For Expecting Mothers That They’ll Genuinely Love

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What is a 1K Apartment in Japan? Costs, Pros and Space-Saving Tips

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog