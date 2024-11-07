Europe congratulates Trump, amid worries about his return to the White House

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he stand on stage at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders congratulated Donald Trump after he claimed victory in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, saying they were ready to work together but would defend Europe's interests.

Macron's message on X was not as enthusiastic as ones by Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and far-right leaders across Europe, who hurried to congratulate Trump early on Wednesday, even before he claimed victory.

A backdrop to the congratulatory words was a worry among many European leaders about the impact of a Trump return to the White House on the wider world.

Given turbulent transatlantic relations in Trump's previous term, his past strong criticism of NATO, his ambivalent view of Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion and stance on climate change, many European officials had said ahead of the election they were worried about a win for Trump.

But Macron was among the first to reach out to establish a good relationship.

"Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we did for four years," Macron said on X. "With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Macron added in another message on X that he had talked with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - whose coalition faces make-or-break talks this week - to ensure they will work together for a stronger, more united Europe that defends its interests and values.

NATO chief Mark Rutte was among many others in Europe who congratulated Trump and hoped for good cooperation.

Alongside foreign policy, European trade could face a bumpy ride: Trump said last month that the European Union would have to "pay a big price" for not buying enough American exports if he won the election.

TRADE TENSIONS?

Trump has said he will impose a 10% tariff on imports from all countries, and 60% duties on imports from China.

These would hit supply chains throughout the world, likely triggering retaliation and raising costs, and China seeking to divert its exports towards Europe, economists warn.

Barclays has warned of possible "high single-digit" percentage drops in European earnings should trade conflicts reignite.

Orban, who is at odds with most of his EU peers and unlike other EU leaders had openly endorsed Trump's presidential bid, posted enthusiastic messages on X early on Wednesday.

"The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!" he wrote.

Orban said earlier this week that Europe would need to rethink its support of Ukraine if Trump was re-elected president.

Other far-right politicians across Europe rushed to congratulate Trump.

"This was an election of the working population in the US. It was not the woke Hollywood that won but rather the working people," Alice Weidel, co-leader for Germany's Alternative for Germany said on X. "It was a vote against mass migration, it was a vote against economic decline."

Far-right leader Geert Wilders, who heads the largest party in The Netherlands' governing coalition, said on X early on Wednesday: " CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT TRUMP! CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!"

© Thomson Reuters 2024.