Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas

Woolly socks and thermostats turned down a notch: Europeans are preparing for a difficult winter without gas supplies from Russia, part of the fallout from the war in Ukraine.
Latvians have been adjusting since the end of July, when Russia stopped supplying gas to the Baltic former Soviet state.
They know what to expect in the coming months.
"Energy prices are so exorbitant that we already cut off the hot water from the city pipeline and installed our own hot water boiler," said Juons Ratiniks, who lives in the city of Rezekne, near the Russian border.
"It is cheaper to use it when we actually need it than pay for constantly heated hot water," supplied centrally, the retired border guard explained.
Politicians need to understand that people expected help when their energy bill started shooting up, said Ratiniks.
With elections due in October, he warned, "they better support heating for us -- otherwise we'll give heat to them!"
Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland have also already had their gas cut, while other countries have seen their supply reduced drastically.
Deliveries of Russian gas to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline will be halted for several days at the end of this month, the second stoppage this summer. While ostensibly for maintenance, Berlin has accused Moscow of halting supplies over Western sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Overall, supply was down in July by around 70 percent, year on year, according to several experts consulted by AFP.
Governments around Europe are not relishing the prospect of cold radiators and factories forced to stop operating.
Many believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy supplies as a strategic weapon to put pressure on nations that have applied sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
The cut in supply has pushed the price of gas -- and electricity -- through the roof given that is what many power stations run on.
A surge in oil prices has further complicated matters, even if its value has fallen back somewhat recently.
"The world is experiencing the first truly global energy crisis in history," Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, wrote last month.
"The situation is especially perilous in Europe, which is at the epicenter of the energy market turmoil."
Natural gas is so important to so many countries -- particularly Germany, which needs it for its heavy industries -- that it was exempted from European sanctions against Russia.
Coal, in contrast, is subject to a total embargo, while for oil, a progressive embargo applies.
The gas supply from Russia to Germany from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has already been drastically cut back.
"We now assume that Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 will fluctuate between zero and 20 percent capacity in the coming months," said Matt Oxenford of the Economist Intelligence Unit.
And that, he added, would lead to a recession in Europe in the winter of 2022-2023.
"Given current gas infrastructure, Germany cannot compensate for an 80 percent cut in Russian gas without a drastic reduction in demand, leading to a recession over the winter," he added.
And with Germany a center of industrial supply chains, that would have a knock-on effect across Europe, wrote Oxenford.
Businesses will suffer cuts before households, and the governments in France and Germany are already looking at who will have to suffer first.
But ordinary people are also being told they will have to adjust to the new reality.
The European Union has told its 27 member countries that they will have to cut their gas consumption by 15 percent.
Italy launched earlier this year what it called "Operation Thermostat" to try to lower heating and cut back on air conditioning in schools and public buildings. Spain and Germany have followed suit.
Germany's summer campaign focussed on lowering the air conditioning on public transport and buying more water-efficient shower heads. Several cities have lowered the temperature in their swimming pools and made cuts in urban lighting.
France has frozen gas prices for individuals, but in Germany, the bills for householders will rise by several hundred euros a year.
Given what threatens to be a hard winter, the consumer advice center in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia says it has never been so busy in its 40-year history.
Many people say they are worried they will be cut off because they cannot pay the bills, said spokesman Udo Sieverding.
Some were looking at replacing their oil or gas supply with solar panels, while others were turning to coal, he added.
Tenants needed to put money aside early and talk to their landlords, he advised.
"Nevertheless, there will be many households that cannot pay the rising energy prices."
France, meanwhile, is reviving an anti-waste campaign first rolled out in the 1970s. Shops that use air conditioning, for example, must keep their doors closed -- or face a fine.
Here too there has been a rush towards coal despite the fact that it is highly polluting.
France's government has reconsidered a decision to close down a coal-fired station, despite an outcry from environmental campaigners.© 2022 AFP
Eastman
i see no problem at all.
EU countries wanted be cutted off from russian gas and oil as want stand for their "values" as taking side of Ukraine in conflict and they think they can "support" UA by this...so yes Russians have just "helped" a bit...
RU will sell gas and oil to other markets and they will have no big issues at all in long term horizon.Will survive without EU easy.
story is very flat as mentioning only private "gas savers" but how about production of goods and factories/industry?will europeans "take that easy" as writer of this article?I guess NOT.
EU politicians are working hard in name of US interests ready to ruin own economies during next few months...its completely insane.
Mr Kipling
So those hard hitting sanctions on Russia are actually making Russia richer while hurting European consumers and industry?
Whose brilliant idea was this?
Bronco
Drop the sanctions, why should families who are trying to make ends meet have to suffer by their bills and expenses going through the roof.
Forests are being cut in huge numbers to prepare firewood to for the millions of country homes in Europe.
LNG, which produces massive amounts of CO2 is also being ramped up causing an environmental catastrophe.
Families are suffering, the environment is suffering.
Drop the sanctions -- stop pouring weapons into the war -- open the door to diplomacy -- embrace peace
Kazuaki Shimazaki
Well, Europeans. You made your bed, now you must lie in it.
gintonic
Berlin has accused Moscow of halting supplies over Western sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine."
And Berlin somehow considers this unfair because of.....? What, the small matter of sanctioning the crap out of Russia and supplying weapons that are being used against it? Why can't the Russians just get over such small matters?
Redstorm
Lifting sanctions against Russia do not guarantee it will restore gas supplies. Putin has weaponized gas.
gintonic
Drop the sanctions, why should families who are trying to make ends meet have to suffer by their bills and expenses going through the roof.Forests are being cut in huge numbers to prepare firewood to for the millions of country homes in Europe....
Families are suffering, the environment is suffering.
Drop the sanctions -- stop pouring weapons into the war -- open the door to diplomacy...
Indeed...time to start peace negotiations instead of pouring more weapons into Ukraine and prolonging the conflict.
Bob Fosse
Drop the war. Why should families who are trying to live their lives peacefully have to suffer by seeing their children killed?
Yeah I know 14,000 civilians killed in Donbas since 2014. I keep hearing it from people apparently unconcerned that 5,000 civilians were killed by Russia in the past 6 months.
2 wrongs don’t make a right. Russia started this ‘special operation’. Anyone defending their actions should be condemned.
Tell_me_bout_it
Its like European politicians blindly follow US. US has the privilege of owning decent sourgces of gas, oil and many other natural resources. But EU?? What were they thinking they would depend on? US is not stupid to share its resources with its allies. Damn US is so evil, sanctioning and trying to weaken Russia, urging EU to cut ties with Russia as well (which will cripple EU), and triggering war between Taiwan and China.
Redstorm
Donbas was a war started by Russian separatists.
The war which started in April 2014 between Russia (through proxies of Donetsk and Luhansk “people's republics”) and Ukraine has driven up to two million people out of the region. They fled in two directions: east, across the border into the Russian Federation, and west, into inner regions of Ukraine.
If Putin supports a separatist area in Donbas why did he not do the same in Chechnya? 17,000 killed.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
If even the wealthy and highly-prepared Swiss are anticipating shortage-related social unrest despite their famous world-class self-sufficiency, the social order across Europe is unlikely to remain intact this winter.
What the Swiss police chief doesn’t mention is that the main reason the Swiss would likely be rebelling against their government is that the country produces what should be sufficient electricity for its own winter needs, but it has promised to provide a fair amount of that electricity to the rest of Europe. And the Swiss people are very unlikely to accept the idea that they have to freeze in the dark so that their electricity can be sent to France or Germany due to the outdated ideals of a few US neocons and globalist Europhiles.
Still, the fact that the Swiss authorities are already talking openly about the situation and at least beginning to try to address the problem is a positive sign. The silence of the EU countries on the subject does not bode quite so well. Of course, the solution for the Europeans is perfectly straightforward: stop participating in the neocon’s proxy war on Russia, end the idiotic sanctions regime, return everything that was seized, and apologize profusely to the Russian government.
Like it or not, no one can deny that it’s a better alternative than famine, freezing, and facing a popular revolt. If they don’t choose wisely, the over/under on EU regime change before this time next year is probably around five and could be considerably higher. And Italy and Hungary will not be the only nations to exit the EU.
Ultimately, nationalism is inevitable. Nationalism is inevitable because globalist imperialism is constructed on false foundations that we now know to be both evil and impossible.
Notice that the Swiss are on the verge of panic on the basis of an expected 10-percent shortfall. I anticipate the shortfalls in other European nations will be at least 3x that.
So end your war on Russia, guys. You took sides and you lost. It’s over. This really isn’t that hard.
PS: Now the NHS in the UK is also starting to foresee trouble.
vaxatharian
European governments are mainly to blame for this fiasco by pursuing rescrewables at the expense of affordable and reliable energy supplies. All Putin did was bring forward the day of reckoning. Of course the politicians and their owners who made this possible will be insulated from the pain, but not the people who're forced to pay their salaries via taxes.