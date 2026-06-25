European leaders pledge unity after recent tensions ahead of NATO summit

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, France's President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer address the press at the end of their meeting of state leaders of the European Group of Five (E5)at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2026 JOHN MACDOUGALL/Pool via REUTERS

European leaders reaffirmed on Wednesday their commitment to a stronger defence partnership ahead of next month's NATO summit in Ankara, following ‌a series of spats with U.S. President Donald Trump and tensions among the main European members.

They also offered a warm farewell to outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after he announced this ‌week he would step down amid growing discontent in his ⁠party.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who invited the leaders of Britain, ⁠France, Italy and Poland ⁠to Berlin, said the NATO summit on July 7-8 would be the ‌moment to demonstrate Europe's determination to take a stronger leadership role in defence.

"We want to ⁠renew the Alliance. We are ⁠strengthening its European pillar," Merz said as the leaders made brief remarks before meeting over dinner.

A joint statement "affirmed their unwavering commitment to Euro-Atlantic security and the transatlantic bond".

Behind the messages of unity, Merz's invitation to Berlin came after ⁠several incidents that laid bare tensions over defence and security issues among ⁠the main European partners.

Berlin and Paris have ‌seen their long-delayed FCAS joint fighter project abandoned over strategic and management disagreements, underlining the difficulties Europe has faced in joining forces to rebuild its defenses as Trump has increasingly turned away from NATO.

In recent months, Washington has criticized the ‌alliance for its reluctance to support the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and threatened to draw down troops in Europe.

Germany, France and Britain, the so-called E3 group, have also faced criticism from some European capitals, including Rome and Warsaw, that they have kept other countries from talks with Ukraine.

Merz, who has previously insisted that the E3 arrangement is intended to ensure Europe can act quickly, did not address ​differences directly but stressed the aim of reinforcing a joint approach, including a strong partnership with the United States.

"We are travelling this path together," he ‌said, adding, "Unilateral national actions in our defence policy would be a mistake."

He said he would speak to Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as well as other partners to inform them of the ‌discussions on Wednesday.

The leaders offered warm tributes to Starmer, who had sought ⁠to strengthen ties with Europe ⁠after Britain's referendum to leave the European ​Union a decade ago.

"We have become one in many ways again," said ⁠Polish Prime Minister Donald ‌Tusk. "Thanks to your work, it was possible to forget about ​Brexit for a moment. I will remember that for a long time."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.