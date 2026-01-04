 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia Ukraine War
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Danylo Antoniuk)
world

Security advisers discuss peace proposals in Ukraine ahead of leaders' summit

3 Comments
By VOLODYMYR YURCHUK
KYIV, Ukraine

National security advisers from Europe and other allies visited Kyiv on Saturday to discuss security guarantees and economic support as a U.S.-led diplomatic push to end the nearly 4-year-old war in Ukraine intensifies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, preparing to travel to Paris for a meeting with partners, said work on the peace proposals could now accelerate as Ukraine has shared all documents under discussion with the 18 national security advisers, including those on security guarantees.

“We expect that this further work will now take place in the capitals of European countries as well as Canada, Japan and other representatives of the Coalition of the Willing,” he said, referring to the approximately 30 countries who support Kyiv’s effort to end the war with Russia on acceptable terms.

“We are not allocating a great deal of time for this process,” Zelenskyy added.

He said representatives from Ukraine’s General Staff and military sector would meet on Monday in Paris, followed by a meeting Tuesday of European leaders, where he said he hoped documents on security guarantees would be finalized. He said there also would be meetings with U.S. representatives in Paris.

In a briefing earlier in the day, Ukrainian negotiator Oleksandr Bevz said Kyiv is coordinating security guarantee plans with European partners that would include a multilateral framework agreement involving Ukrainian forces as the first line of defense, European-led troops deployed in Ukraine and U.S. “backstop” support.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Taras Kachka, said international partners have reached consensus on an economic support package of about $800 billion for Ukraine over the next decade.

The package, based on calculations by the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, would cover damage compensation, reconstruction, economic stability and a $200 billion growth “booster” and is tied to Ukraine’s EU accession reforms.

Specific funding sources have not been identified, economy minister Oleksii Sobolev said, though roughly $500 billion is expected from public grants and concessional loans, with details to be worked out over the next two weeks.

Also on Saturday, Zelenskyy announced further changes to the government, saying he had proposed Denys Shmyhal to become energy minister and first deputy prime minister.

Shmyhal, who served most recently as defense minister and formerly as Ukraine’s longest-serving prime minister, is well respected. His proposed replacement in defense is Mykhailo Fedorov, who is widely credited with leading the introduction of drone technology into the army in his role as digital transformation minister.

Zelenskyy on Friday appointed the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence as his new chief of staff. The president framed the appointment of Gen. Kyrylo Budanov as part of an effort to sharpen the focus on security, defense development and diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a Russian missile attack on the city of Kharkiv on Friday increased to two, including a 3-year-old boy, Kharkiv regional head Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

An overnight Russian drone attack on the Mykolaiv region targeted critical infrastructure and left some communities without electricity, according to regional head Vitalii Kim. He said engineers spent the night working to restore power and there were no casualties reported.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

So now that the leader of the MAGA and the apologist has shown his true face on the world stage by invading Venezuela, I wonder what the narrative will switch to about what Ukraine should do.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Unbelievable! Zelensky is still out with his begging bowl while the EU continue to fawn over him likes he’s the second coming.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

falseflagsteveToday 06:36 am JST

Unbelievable! Zelensky is still out with his begging bowl while the EU continue to fawn over him likes he’s the second coming.

Because you know, his country is on a knife's edge. I know this fact is impenetrable for some.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Announces PR Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

How to Be an Influencer in Japan: Visa Rules, Side Gigs and Stealth Ads

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

Kobe Luminarie

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Year of the Horse in Japan: Horse Shrines, Temples and Experiences for the New Year 

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Traditional Games To Celebrate The New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Kanji of the Year Is ‘Bear’ — What Did That Say About 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

Kyu-Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Drugstore Skincare in Japan: Breaking Down The Most Popular Brands & Products

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Books About Cats You Can Read in English

Savvy Tokyo