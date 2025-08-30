 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iranians drive past a billboard with the colors of Iran's national flag Image: AFP/File
world

Europeans tell Iran offer on table to avoid sanctions

1 Comment
By Amélie BOTTOLLIER-DEPOIS
UNITED NATIONS

European powers said Friday they were ready to drop a new sanctions push on Iran if it addresses concerns on its nuclear program over the next month, but Tehran denounced the offer as insincere.

Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3, triggered the so-called "snapback" mechanism the previous day to reinstate U.N. sanctions on Tehran for failing to comply with commitments made in a 2015 deal over its nuclear program.

In July, "we offered Iran an extension to snapback, should Iran take specific steps to address our most immediate concerns," Barbara Woodward, the British ambassador to the United Nations, said alongside her German and French counterparts ahead of a closed-door Security Council meeting on the issue.

"As of today, Iran has shown no indication that it is serious about meeting" the E3's requests, she said.

But triggering the snapback mechanism "does not mark the end of diplomacy. Our extension offer remains on the table," Woodward said.

On a visit to Copenhagen, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the 30-day window before the sanctions took effect offered an "opportunity" for diplomacy.

"We have this 30 days to sort things out," she told reporters.

The 2015 deal negotiated under former U.S. President Barack Obama offered Iran sanctions relief in return for drastically scaling back its nuclear work.

President Donald Trump effectively killed the deal during his first term when he pulled out the United States and imposed sweeping U.S. sanctions, including on countries that bought Iranian oil.

Trump had moved toward diplomacy in his second term but Israel swept the push aside in June when it carried out a major bombing campaign in Iran, which the United States eventually joined.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday the United States was also open to direct talks with Iran.

Iran accused the Europeans of bad faith and "blackmailing" Tehran by speaking of the 30-day window.

The E3 "has put forward an extension plan full of unrealistic conditions This is a hypocritical move," Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, told reporters after the Security Council meeting.

"They are demanding conditions that should be the outcome of the negotiations, not the starting point, and they know these demands cannot be met," he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned again via social media of "significant adverse impacts" of the European decision, including on Iran's relationship with U.N. nuclear inspectors, who this week were allowed back to observe the key Bushehr plant.

Russia and China have proposed extending the resolution behind the 2015 deal, which they signed, for another six months.

Russia said President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday on the sidelines of a gathering in China.

The Russian foreign ministry urged the Europeans to reconsider the sanctions, which it said risked "irreparable consequences."

Western countries accuse Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons -- something Tehran denies, defending its right to what it insists is a civilian nuclear program.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

They do not need nuclear weapons,when they already have weapons to pacify Israel,they should worry about Russian

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Mid-Season Fashion Trends To Watch in Tokyo 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Inu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Nippon Domannaka Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Work

The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bear Attacks in Japan: Where They Happen and How to Stay Safe

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Moflin Mania: Japan’s Fluffy AI Pet Everyone Wants

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

GaijinPot Blog