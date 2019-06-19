Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Assisted suicide is illegal in most countries and was banned in Australia until Victoria state introduced laws to legalise the practice in 2017 Photo: AFP/File
world

Euthanasia law comes into effect in Australian state

0 Comments
By Christophe ARCHAMBAULT
SYDNEY

Euthanasia laws for terminally ill patients came into effect in Australia's second-most populous state in a "bold change" Wednesday, the only place in the nation where the practice will be legal.

Assisted suicide is illegal in most countries and was banned in Australia until Victoria state introduced laws to legalise the practice in 2017.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews -- who supported the bill after the death of his father in 2016 -- said the laws were about giving patients a "dignified option at the end of their life".

"We've taken a compassionate approach to give to people that choice... that dignity for hopefully a good death which is a really important part of a good quality of life as well," Andrews told commercial broadcaster Channel Nine. "This is bold change. No other state has done this... but we think this is the right step to take."

The scheme will be accessible only to terminally ill adult patients with less than six months to live, or one year for sufferers of conditions such as motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis.

There are multiple safeguards, including an independent review board and a coroner who will track and monitor all deaths. Andrews said about 12 people were expected to use the laws this year and up to 150 each year after that.

Other states in Australia have debated assisted dying in the past, but the proposals have always been defeated.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

TokyoMK Taxi and Hire Service

Awarded the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for outstanding service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “He Doesn’t Have Any Pictures Of Us!”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Books to Enjoy This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Outdoors

Namegata Farmer’s Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Culture

Petition Against Forcible Hair Dyeing in Japanese Schools Receives Nationwide Support

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhoods

Nishinari

GaijinPot Travel