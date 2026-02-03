Every Homeland Security officer in Minneapolis now being issued body-worn camera, Noem says

Every Homeland Security officer on the ground in Minneapolis, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, will be immediately issued body-worn cameras, Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday, in the latest fallout after the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens at the hands of federal officers sparked widespread outrage.
Noem made the announcement on the social media platform X. She said the body-worn camera program is being expanded nationwide as funding becomes available.
“We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country,” Noem said in the social media post.
The news of the body cameras comes as Minneapolis has been the site of intense scrutiny over the conduct of immigration enforcement officers after two U.S. citizens protesting immigration enforcement activities in the city were shot and killed.
There have been increased calls by critics of Homeland Security to require all of the department’s officers who are responsible for immigration enforcement to wear body cameras.
President Joe Biden ordered in 2022 that federal law enforcement officers wear body cameras as part of an executive order that included other policing reform measures. President Donald Trump had rescinded that directive after starting his second term.
Noem’s move comes after Trump over the weekend endorsed the idea of body cameras for immigration officers.
Trump was asked by a reporter as he flew to Florida if he thought it was a good thing having lots of cameras capturing incidents with law enforcement.
“I think it would help law enforcement but I’d have to talk to them,” Trump said.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
59 Comments
Underworld
Should have been done before they were deployed. We still have ICE officers pulling guns on innocent people. They need to be reigned in.
bass4funk
Good
Speed
Now we can watch, from the perspective of the ICE paramilitary units, of people getting shot in the face as they drive away or being shot 10 times while being on the ground unarmed and helpless.
TorafusuTorasan
Besides the two Texan Border Patrol agents who shot Pretti, I remember in the George Floyd unrest the person arrested for shooting up a police station was a Texan.
Blacklabel
Ok great! A guy here just yesterday was saying they would “never do” this.
now it’s impossible for violent agitators to make fake narratives. It’s all on video for us to see.
OssanAmerica
Body cams are a step in the right direction. But what's really needed are trained professional leaders who have the experience and knowledge to carry out the mission in a professional way. Right now you've got a bunch of yahoos running around decked out like spec ops against unarmed people. When's the last time these ICE boys engaged in a firefight with illegal immigrants? How much was spent on all that gear? And take off those masks, are they law enforcement or terrorists? The promise was to remove illegal "dangerous" immigrants and instead we have ICE shooting American citizens.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Yep, because the violent agitators will be wearing body cameras.
Blacklabel
Nah. Try again. That’s lame and inaccurate.
probably last time you can ever even try to say that now that there will be body cameras.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Yeah, rather than violent agitators, I should have said murderers.
bass4funk
And?
TaiwanIsNotChina
And are they actually going to wear the cameras? You can't trust the people in this administration one bit.
TorafusuTorasan
It is a strange coincidence that the two most notorious shootings in MN the last five years were Texan gun hoarders. They quoted one of the BP guy's ex-wife and she mentioned his arsenal.
Anyway, on the topic of cameras, Jonathan Ross was filming with one hand and shooting with the other, clearly not police protocol. More like snuff filmmaker style.
Blacklabel
It’s just never, ever enough is it?
and will they actually record? And will it be in 4K? And will they post it online every day? Is it ALL the footage from EVERY agent?
dbsaiya
Bodycams? They'll just turn them off when it's inconvenient. How about removing the masks? Even the SA and SS didn't hide their faces when they went around with their thuggish behavior.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The simple solution is for Trump to not do asinine things in the first place.
Bob Fosse
Will they get training? Both the sharpest tools in the shed.
TorafusuTorasan
Yeah, put some no-masking verbiage in the Antifa employees manual dress code section, next to the open toe footwear and pressed slacks advisories.
bass4funk
No, they won't.
That is a non-starter, the DOJ will never allow their agents to be doxxed. That just won't happen, especially in this hostile environment.
virusrex
Body cams by themselves do not reduce abuse
https://regnet.anu.edu.au/content-centre/article/news/body-cams-alone-not-enough-prevent-police-violence
This applies specially when the people in charge do their best to hide the abuse and blame the victims as it is happening right now, hiding anything that documents abuse would be as easy as shooting a puppy.
J101
Wrong. Have you forgotten the false narrative of the violent agitators calling Mr. Pretti a domestic terrorist and more?
HopeSpringsEternal
More Cameras a good idea, but keep in mind the media and paid protestors also have plenty of cameras, so no shortage of videos, including Pretti the recent past, having other violent confrontations with ICE & DHS
Key point in Minneapolis, Local Law Enforcement now providing security to ICE&DHS Immigration Enforcement Operations, and turning over illegal aliens in custody directly to ICE, rather than release = Public Safety
Threat of DOJ Insurrection Subpoenas against public officials has broken the Minnesota 'Sanctuary' Fever, as their Immigrant Welfare Fraud Scandal Explodes
stickman1760
Now they need to lose the masks. Cowards
stormcrow
They should’ve had them from before, especially if they were going to start shooting people.
The big problem with ICE is their veil of anonymity. They wear masks, they don’t show ID and until now they weren’t required to wear body cameras . . . What do you expect? Because of their anonymity, they also weren’t accountable for their actions.
HopeSpringsEternal
MN and Minneapolis, simply complying with Federal Law, Supremacy over Federal Immigration Operations, thus losing its 'Sanctuary' status, as citizen safety is Common Sense, few want Illegal Alien Criminals walking the streets
ICE Camera's will use AI tools to quickly identify illegal aliens (if possible) and high risk paid protestor threats
MN Immigrant Welfare Fraud Scandal led by DOJ, what Treasury Secretary Bessent calls a $10-20 Billion Fraud = the WHY for MN Organized Insurrection & Impediment
WoodyLee
FORGOT one more, Kristi herself should wear one whenever she deals with the public.
Bob Fosse
This should be standard for all ice employees, not just In Minneapolis.
WoodyLee
“I think it would help law enforcement but I’d have to talk to them,” Trump said.
NO NEED TO TALK, Cameras don't LIE people do.
J101
Hopefully, you eventually realize your implication. Which group of people insists to be anonymous and wear masks? Criminals.
TorafusuTorasan
HSE--hard to get past all the unorthodox capitalization. Why the words "supremacy" and "sanctuary", but not citizen safety? Then WHY is in all caps, looking like the acronym WHO--wOrLd HeAltH organizaTION. HOW about some footnotes.
patkim
It's a step in the right direction. The removal of masks will help even more, since the benefits would be two-fold. One, it would make civilians feel more at ease seeing an actual person behind the mask and will allow civilians to trust. Two, it will force officers to act in a more respectful and lawful way as they will not have the sense of anonymity that hiding behind a mask affords.
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
Most likely that would be illegal.
Ryokai
Good, more oversight for ICE agents enforcing the law with the extreme prejudice.
bass4funk
No; particularly if it can lesson the chances of an ICE agent getting into a messy altercation.
u_s__reamer
"Pants-on-fire" Noem can't be trusted, (not even with your dog) and neither can her goons, trained or untrained, be trusted to turn their body-cams on, which is why a new amendment to the constitution may be necessary to protect the right of a vigilant citizenry to keep and bear cameras.
GuruMick
Do the cameras have an "off switch "?
TorafusuTorasan
Lesson, as in being taught about something?
Lessen, as in reduce?
Think hard before you make your choice.
John-San
Mate that not going do anything. These people hire to be ICE are the bottom of the barrel when in comes to intellect. You can not change stupidity over night by making idiots wear cameras. They still going think they are in the right in murdering agitators. Where law enforcement around the world have been trained to ignore agitation, ICE thrive on it and making them wear cameras will not stop the ICE stupidity.
HopeSpringsEternal
Great point, but real point, MN & Minneapolis losing their illegal sanctuary status, like rest of the country, where local law enforcement prevents paid trained protestors from impeding ICE & DHS immigration enforcement
ICE & DHS immigration enforcement based on warrants issued by immigration judges, local law enforcement required to support in order to protect citizens, why Texas with far more ICE & DHS activity has no 'incidents
ICE & DHS now take custody of illegal alien criminals in jail not in public, as MN &Minneapolis no longer releasing such criminals, turning over to ICE, as required by Law, so Society wins, dangerous threats removed
None of above positive changes to stop DOJ from aggressively prosecuting those in MN using illegal immigrants to perpetrate record US Govt. Welfare $Fraud
HopeSpringsEternal
Afraid not Mate, as ICE applicants to hires about 20 to 1, mainly those with military and law enforcement experience, often retired after 20 years
J101
They dropped most subjects and had to shorten their "education" to four weeks. Q.E.D.
Reality begs to differ.
Was the murder of Ms. Good and Mr. Pretti enforcing border security or upholding immigration sovereignty?
Bob Fosse
Then maybe go to the border?
Mickelicious
Having body cams is one thing. Actually using them is another. Unless tampering with them in any way (including covering lenses with dirt or other gear) is a federal offence leading to instant dismissal, a criminal record and time in prison, the world remains the ICE goons' oyster. Same conditions should apply to non-functioning equipment - no picture, no pay.
Bob Fosse
‘Join ice for one reason’, then gives three, none of which can be achieved in Minneapolis. Oh unless you meant the border with Manitoba.
lol
bass4funk
Yes, and that can be done given the situation you are in and for the record, you can go for a basic standard 6 month training and still not be suited for police work or any kind, it happens all the time, you will always have a few failures.
No, they don't, if they did, they wouldn't exist. This is again, the same nonsense happened a few years ago after the George Floyd incident with defunding the police, in the end it destroyed the Dems, now you'd think they would have learned their lesson from last time, but no...
As I have said before, stay out of the way of law enforcement agents, don't go near them or in their faces, once you do that, anything can happen. You can't impede and hinder the Federal Government. So for arguments sake, if we had a Democrat president and thousands of conservatives protest in the streets an would class with the police, would you support aggressive policing and quell the unrest? If a Proud boy or Aryan Nations person were to be shot and killed, an American expressing his first amendment right, you would be ok with that? Would the aggressive police assault be justified? Yes/No?
rainyday
Kind of pointless when they are brazenly murdering citizens in the streets with dozens of cameras already clearly capturing them doing so and there is zero accountability for it.
Bob Fosse
No
No
No
I know you don’t usually deal in hypotheticals but do you have any more?
bass4funk
You just made my point for me once again.
Bob Fosse
But this has already happened Bass.
You didn’t support it, remember?
wallace
It won't help the two unarmed citizens who were shot and killed by agents who remain at large.
Bob Fosse
I don’t think so. Scroll up.
J101
The situation of lacking memory and/or intelligence.
Rewriting reality again.
You seem to be OK with it, in case of Ms. Good and Mr. Pretti. Otherwise, as Bass said: "stay out of the way of law enforcement agents, don't go near them or in their faces, once you do that, anything can happen". Wouldn't you agree?
patkim
I saw a video recently where a woman is stopped by an unmarked red hatchback swerving in front of her and three masked and armed men confronting her with guns drawn. The car had no markings to identify them as ICE or border patrol. It had no flashing lights. She of course was terrified and called police. A police car had to come to her and break up the confrontation and take her home. What kind of world are we coming to?
patkim
By the way, I know that Republicans and MAGA will tell you that we should all stop and comply with anyone who looks like ICE, but in the real world, there are actual criminals who actually do carjack and kidnap, and most people I know will try to get away from such situations. I would not get out of the car to anyone who may simply look like ICE agents.
bass4funk
Oh, yes, you did.
Neither
Never
Focus! I'm saying if the roles were reversed, th left would be ok with the Feds and law enforcement whacking white supremacists, of course they would, but when it comes to illegals or more importantly (illegal lawbreakers) they lose it and will call you any name in the book, not imagine if a white premise would have bitten the finger offof a law-enforcement agent. I already know what the comments would be. I'm trying to say the argument is, liberals are looking at everything from a one-sided point of view, and if it favors their agenda, they're OK with it, but if it's against their agenda or ideology, they condemn it.
jeffy
This is a great development. Body cams should have been utilized from day one as others have said. The best thing from BLM was its proposal for police to wear body cams which I was in complete agreement. And so I agree here. And as has has happened with police body cams, footage from these cameras will quickly counter the “an innocent person was killed/arrested/harassed for no reason” activist framing. Their purpose is to provide evidence when something happens, not prevent something from happening. Only activists not throwing themselves into the middle of authorities doing their job will prevent something from happening. But these people apparently can’t comprehend that unlawfully entering the country is itself an illegal act and therefore those doing so are criminals by definition: “But they weren’t a violent criminal!” And so it is no wonder that those who support illegal immigration are prone to criminal acts themselves, as we saw with the theft of FBI files by protesters and the destruction of vehicles.
George Floyd was foaming at the mouth and saying “I can’t breath” 13 times before he was put on the ground and the infamous cellphone video was taken. We know this from police body cams. This means that Floyd’s inability to breath was not because of Chauvin. But that narrative doesn’t make for a good story to incite people to go rampaging nationwide and burning everything down. The activists need that kind of narrative, one that will lead to revolution and their Utopian world. Perhaps that is why it took so long for the body cam footage to be released. Hopefully here we will get swift and complete releases.
patkim
There has never been a case where white supremacists were violently detained by ICE agents. But, since you like to play the game of hypotheticals, imagine if Obama had done any of the things that Trump has done in his first year. The right would be calling for murder and indictments. Heck, I remember when they got so bent out of shape when Obama wore a tan suit. They were acting like it was a crime.
Bob Fosse
Wow!
Why didn’t you present this evidence during the trial? You could have gotten chauvin’s murder charges thrown out.
It’s not too late for you to blow the lid off this thing! You may even win a Putzlitzer prize!
J101
No, you said you would be OK with it. Bass: "stay out of the way of law enforcement agents, don't go near them or in their faces, once you do that, anything can happen".
You wrote Maga wrong.
Bob Fosse
I said ‘No’ three times when you asked.
But like I keep telling you, I’m not ‘the left’.
Thank you for proving my point.