Ex-counterterrorism official says he wasn't allowed to share concerns about Iran war with Trump

Joe Kent, the former counterterrorism director who resigned this week over concerns about the Iran war, said Wednesday that he and other senior officials with doubts about the airstrikes “were not allowed” to share them with President Donald Trump.
Speaking on Tucker Carlson's show, Kent said the president relied on a small circle of advisers in making his decision to strike Iran. Kent claimed Israel forced Trump's hand despite what he said was no evidence that Iran posed an imminent threat to the U.S.
“A good deal of key decision makers were not allowed to come and express their opinion to the president,” Kent told the prominent conservative commentator. "There wasn’t a robust debate.”
Kent's comments offer an inside glimpse into Trump's decision to strike Iran on Feb. 28 and underscore the risk that the war could divide his political base. They also suggest there were concerns about the strikes within the administration.
As head of the National Counterterrorism Center, Kent was in charge of an agency tasked with analyzing and detecting terrorist threats. His work was overseen by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who on Wednesday said that it was up to Trump — and Trump alone — to decide whether Iran posed a threat.
Gabbard, a veteran and former congresswoman from Hawaii, has previously criticized talk of military strikes in Iran. She has not said what she thinks of the current strikes and a spokesperson has declined to respond to questions.
Kent declined to say who blocked his access to Trump when Carlson asked.
Kent said no intelligence suggested that Iran was working to develop nuclear weapons, and that he believes Israel was able to force the U.S. to act by promising to act first, potentially putting U.S. interests in the region at risk. He said Israeli officials and U.S. media pundits helped make the argument that Iran was a threat.
“The Israelis drove the decision to take this action,” Kent told Carlson. He cited comments from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and House Speaker Mike Johnson suggesting that Israel’s plans prompted the U.S. to take action.
Kent, who has previous connections to right-wing extremists, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials personally lobbied Trump, often with information that U.S. officials couldn’t confirm. “When we would hear what they were saying, it didn’t reflect intelligence channels,” Kent said. His claim that an “Israeli lobby” was behind Trump's decision to launch the war has drawn criticism from Jewish groups and others who said it amounted to antisemitism.
Kent chose to make his first public remarks since his resignation during an appearance with Carlson, who also has faced criticism for rhetoric seen as antisemitic.
Trump has offered shifting reasons for the strikes and has pushed back on claims that Israel forced the U.S. to act. On Tuesday, he rejected Kent’s criticism of the war and said he always thought Kent was “weak on security” and if someone in his administration did not believe Iran was a threat, “we don’t want those people.”
“They’re not smart people, or they’re not savvy people,” Trump said. “Iran was a tremendous threat.”
The White House did not immediately respond to questions about Kent's comments on Carlson's show.
As a Green Beret, Kent saw combat in 11 deployments before retiring to join the CIA. He also endured tragedy: His wife, a Navy cryptologist, was killed by a suicide bomber in 2019 in Syria, leaving him with two young sons. Kent, 45, has since remarried.
Kent told Carlson that he decided to resign after it became obvious that his concerns would be ignored.
“I know this path that we’re on, it doesn’t work,” Kent said, saying he determined: "I can't be a part of this in good conscience.”© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
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Cards fan
And for speaking out, Mr. Kent is now being investigated by the FBI.
Rotten.
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fbi-probes-us-security-official-who-quit-over-iran-war-semafor-reports-2026-03-19/
BB
Typical. The administration shuts out non-partisan intelligence that might lead to a smarter decision, whether it's the economy or foreign policy, and MAGA is surprised when things go badly.
bass4funk
For example?
No, they are surprised when you have the Democratic Congress as well as activist judges working against you constantly.
plasticmonkey
What does that have to do with MAGA Joe Kent?
John-San
Israel forced Trump's hand despite what he said was no evidence that Iran posed an imminent threat to the U.S.
So who wonders why such an insignificant country which is consistently bail out by the USA tax payer and is paying for from a Universal Healthcare system to the most expensive missile defence system one can buy let allow get for free.
I doubt The Jewish Nation State can use anything they got on Trump because no matter how offensive an act can be the USA voter will still vote for him.
I assume they have damming material on his wife. She did live a suspicious life style before Trump having been friends and associated with household name you would not introduce your mother to. 1: Maxwell evident by recent emails. 2: Jean-Luc Brunel 3: Jeffery Epstein. 4: Brett Ratner all evident. Hearsay of a friendship with Putin.
When you mix with the above crowd there is suspicion of some sort of corruption. So I assume her previous life has deep secret that can be used as leverage.
Blacklabel
So he emotionally leaked his concerns to the Washington Post instead, sharing classified information.
bass4funk
Everything. Interesting how just a few months ago (and as usual) the left were just excoriating the guy, and now, once he departs from Trump, he's the left's darling hero...for now, at least, he's usable.
Cards fan
Yes, he "emotionally" leaked classified information, and that's why the president is emotionally going after him. Everyone get in line, and do whatever Trump says. No speaking out or up. This how goons behave.