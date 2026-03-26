Ex-Google chief Matt Brittin made new BBC director-general

By Anna Malpas

The BBC named a former Google executive with no television or journalism experience as its next director-general Wednesday.

The long-expected appointment of Matt Brittin to the high-profile role comes as the under-fire British broadcaster faces drastic shifts in the media landscape and a $10-billion lawsuit brought by US President Donald Trump.

Brittin, 57, said he was honored to be appointed at a "moment of real risk, yet also real opportunity".

"Now, more than ever, we need a thriving BBC that works for everyone in a complex, uncertain and fast-changing world," he added.

The British-born executive was president for over a decade of Google's Europe, Middle East and Africa division, which earns around a third of its revenue. He had previously worked as a consultant for McKinsey.

Samir Shah, chairman of the BBC board, said Brittin "brings to the BBC deep experience of leading a high-profile and highly-complex organization through transformation."

He "is an outstanding leader and has the skills needed to navigate the organization through the many changes taking place in the media market," Shah added.

Brittin's name has been circulating in the UK media for weeks, after the current director-general, Tim Davie resigned in November over the editing of a documentary about Trump.

The Times wrote that appointing a tech executive with no broadcasting experience "has raised some eyebrows".

"While his experience in the world of big tech could be an advantage, Mr Brittin will have to quickly demonstrate a commitment to public service broadcasting," opposition lawmaker Caroline Dinenage told the daily.

A columnist at the right-wing Daily Telegraph wrote that Brittin was "just what the BBC doesn't need: a new Lefty boss".

Davie, who has held the BBC post since 2020, will step down on April 2, and Brittin will take on the challenging role on May 18.

The BBC had described it as one of "the most important, high-profile public posts in the UK".

Brittin stepped down from Google last year after 18 years saying he wanted a break.

Last year he became a fellow of the Royal Television Society, which hands out prestigious awards.

In his acceptance speech he admitted to "imposter syndrome".

He voiced admiration for the British television industry he had "been trying to get into for a very long time", saying his favorite shows included cult BBC sci-fi series "Doctor Who".

Brittin updated his Linkedin profile on Wednesday after the appointment was announced, saying "Got a job" and "Gap year: completed".

He grew up in southern England and was educated at the University of Cambridge, but he has said his late father grew up in a small shop in London with "BBC wireless (radio) for news and entertainment".

He represented Great Britain at the Olympics as a rower after competing in the university Boat Race against Oxford as a student.

Early in his career he worked at Trinity Mirror newspaper group, now called Reach, in non-journalistic roles.

Last year he was made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for services to technology and digital skills.

The BBC said earlier this month it had formally asked a U.S. federal court in Florida to dismiss Trump's lawsuit over the editing of a speech he gave to supporters ahead of the U.S. Capitol riot in 2021 in a BBC documentary.a

The film was "never aired in Florida -- or the U.S." or available to stream there on any platform, a BBC spokesperson said.

Brittin takes up the job at a politically sensitive time for the BBC, which is due to renegotiate the Royal Charter that outlines the corporation's governance. Its current charter will end next year.

A sizeable proportion of the BBC's income comes from the license fee, which is payable by all UK households with a television, or whose occupants watch live screening online.

But the BBC lost more than £1.1 billion in revenues last year as fewer homes felt the need to apply for one, a parliamentary committee report said in November.

It also found that while the BBC remained "a trusted institution", it was "under pressure" struggling to retain its foothold in an evolving media landscape and among younger people.

© 2026 AFP