Failed Republican candidate charged in shootings at Democratic lawmakers' homes

A failed Republican candidate who authorities said was angry over his defeat in November is facing numerous charges in connection with drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city.
Solomon Pena, 39, was arrested Monday evening after SWAT officers took him into custody and served search warrants at his home, police said.
Pena, a felon whose criminal past had been a controversial issue during last year's campaign, repeatedly made baseless claims that the election was “rigged” against him as he posed with “Trump 2024” flags and a “Make America Great Again” hoodie.
“I dissent. I am the MAGA king,” he posted the day after the election. And on Nov. 15, he added: “I never conceded my HD 14 race. Now researching my options.”
He was being held pending an initial court appearance Wednesday on charges including multiple counts of shooting at a home and shooting from a motor vehicle, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina described Pena as the “mastermind” of an apparently politically motivated conspiracy leading to shootings at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators between early December and early January.
No one was injured, but in one case bullets passed through the bedroom of a state senator’s 10-year-old daughter.
Pena ran unsuccessfully in November against incumbent state Rep. Miguel P. Garcia, the longtime Democrat representing House District 14 in the South Valley. Pena got just 26% of the vote, but refused to concede.
Pena then showed up uninvited at the elected officials' homes with what he claimed were documents proving he had won his race, police said. There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, or any irregularity involving enough votes to change a result, in New Mexico in 2020 or 2022.
The shootings began just days after those conversations, according to a criminal complaint.
“This type of radicalism is a threat to our nation and has made its way to our doorstep right here in Albuquerque, New Mexico," said Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat. “But I know we are going to push back, and we will not allow this to cross the threshold.”
The New Mexico Republican Party condemned Pena in a statement Monday night. “If Pena is found guilty, he must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
Four men conspired with Pena, who is accused of paying them cash to carry out at least two of the drive-by shootings in stolen vehicles, while Pena “pulled the trigger” during one of the crimes, Deputy Police Commander Kyle Hartsock said.
Detectives identified Pena as their key suspect using a combination of cellphone and vehicle records, text messages that included the elected officials' addresses, witness interviews and bullet casings collected near the lawmakers’ homes. His arrest came one week after Medina announced they had identified a suspect in the shootings.
A lawyer for Pena who could comment on the allegations wasn’t listed Tuesday in court records.
Authorities nationwide are concerned about rising threats to members of Congress, school board members, election officials and other government workers. In Albuquerque, law enforcement also has struggled to address back-to-back years of record homicides and persistent gun violence.
The shootings began Dec. 4, when eight rounds were fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa. Days later, state Rep. Javier Martinez's home was targeted, followed by a Dec. 11 shooting at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley. More than a dozen rounds were fired at her home, police said.
The final related shooting, targeting state Sen. Linda Lopez's home, unfolded in the midnight hour of Jan. 3. Police said more than a dozen shots were fired and Lopez said three of the bullets passed through her 10-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
Technology that can detect the sound of gunfire led an officer to Lopez's neighborhood shortly after the shots were fired.
The officer found bullet casings matching a handgun found later that morning in a Nissan Maxima registered to Pena. Around 1:30 a.m., about an hour after the shooting at Lopez's home, police stopped the Nissan about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the lawmaker's neighborhood.
The driver, identified as Jose Trujillo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, leading to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and two firearms in the car.
The criminal complaint details text messages shared between Pena, Trujillo, another man identified as Demetrio Trujillo and two unnamed brothers. One of the messages referenced officials certifying the election in November, saying “They sold us out to the highest bidder.”
Investigators said it appeared the men were using code words; some messages pointed to meetings around Albuquerque. One image shared via text showed Pena and Jose Trujillo in a vehicle together and another showed Jose Trujillo eating at a table with a number of handguns.
The police complaint is based in part on testimony from a confidential witness who said he had “personal and intimate knowledge of the crimes” and was present at most of the shootings.
That witness told authorities that Pena had paid $500 for the men to do a “job” using guns the witness provided. He said one of the men told the shooters to aim above the windows to avoid striking anyone inside, but that wasn't enough for Pena, who wanted them to shoot lower, and that Pena was there at the Lopez shooting “to ensure better target acquisition.”
The witness said Pena and two of the men jumped into a stolen pickup for the drive-by shooting of the Lopez home, and that while Pena’s gun jammed and did not fire correctly, Jose Trujillo’s handgun did.
Pena’s insistence that the men be more aggressive made the other participants uneasy “since they knew that doing so would likely end in death or injury,” said the witness, who faces criminal charges and has asked for leniency. Authorities said no such promises have been made.
Police said additional arrests and charges are expected but declined to elaborate.
Pena spent nine years behind bars after his arrest in April 2007 for stealing electronics and other goods from several retail stores as part of what authorities described then as a burglary crew. He was released from prison in March 2016, and had his voting rights restored after completing five years probation in April 2021, corrections officials said.
TokyoLiving
Typical republican from the MAGA gang who with his authoritarianism and belligerence, believes that everything can be solved with guns...
Unfortunately maaaaany people in the US believe that with guns they solve everything..
Superlib
The Right is just getting so crazy. It's just insane.
Moonraker
Liberals tolerate the right much more than they will ever know but conservatives will always recommend and switch to violence in the end and that has to be the end of tolerance towards them.
PTownsend
Democracy in the USA has long been under threat, but in the last few years the moves to further undermine democracy have gotten increasingly violent. A minority of the country has tried to overturn elections. Voting and elections are central to the US republic, but some who claim to be 'patriots' do not want to accept the results of elections when they or their favorite candidates does not win.
Nemo
This is the logical continuation of election denialism, which we see even to this day.
This goober didn’t just lose. He lost BIG. Then, he didn’t like it and decided that if he couldn’t “win”, he was going to attack democracy itself by attacking election workers and elected members of the other party.
And this isn’t (it never was) about protest or exercising one’s rights. They shot through a child’s bedroom. Someone could have died. A child could have died. All because this particular man-child didn’t get his way. This is the definition of domestic terrorism.
Ever notice that all this election denial is on one party?
Bobble-head Boebert won her district by a mere 500 votes. Anyone scream “rigged!”? Nope. They didn’t even call for a recount. Because as detestable and validly stupid as she is, she won. Not like this particular goober (And not like Santos. Bobble-head makes no bones about being a semi-literate dunce.)
That this guy is an ex-felon, who was arrested with hundreds fentanyl pills is just the icing on the cake .
So to recap….
A MAGA candidate, the GQP nominee and convicted felon, loses a free and fair election by a huge margin, decides he doesn’t like it, produces conspiracy documents to “prove” that he won a race that he lost BIG, and when that is unsuccessful, engages in a domestic terror wave that by sheer luck didn’t kill anyone, and is arrested with the current most deadly narcotic in dealer weight quantity in his possession.
You cannot get more MAGA than that!
TokyoLiving
I just watched a video on CNN, a 4-year-old boy in the hallway of a condominium playing with a real gun (no bullets) aiming and pulling the trigger..
What a sick country !!..
UChosePoorly
He could start a podcast and start selling merch?
TokyoLiving
I know, offtopic, but real..
dagon
MAGA is a metastasized version of conservative, Tea party trickle down politics.
The base is fighting for politicians and business who are against their own economic interests.
They will feed them culture war, xenophobic pap while getting the corporate tax cuts and subsidies that they really care about.
plasticmonkey
Waiting for the whataboutisms to start.
This is a distinctly MAGA phenomenon. Deny, obstruct, deflect, play the victim.
ian
The party must have vetted possible candidates and this guy was the best they have to run for the position.
Yubaru
There is no law that requires you to concede. Just another MAGA idiot that truly thinks the only "fair" election is one they won!
Superlib
My favorite is, "the real story here is liberal hypocrisy."
Nemo
“But what about when…”
Nope. No democratic candidate ever shot into a home because they lost their election.
Never knowingly nominated a convicted felon.
Arrested with dealer-weight fentanyl as well. “What about” that…