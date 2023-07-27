Newsletter Signup Register / Login
David Grusch testifies during a congressional hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, on July 26, 2023 Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
world

Ex-intel officer says U.S. hiding info on alien craft

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

We are not alone -- and American authorities are covering up the evidence, a former U.S. intelligence officer told a congressional committee on Wednesday.

David Grusch testified that he "absolutely" believes the government is in possession of unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs -- which has replaced the term UFO in official parlance -- as well as remains of their non-human operators.

"I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program," Grusch said.

"I made the decision, based on the data I collected, to report this information to my superiors and multiple inspectors general, and in effect becoming a whistleblower," he said.

Pressed for details in the course of the hearing, Grusch repeatedly said he could not comment in a public setting because the information is classified.

He said the U.S. government is hiding information on UAPs not only from the public but from Congress, and that he personally interviewed people with direct knowledge of non-human craft.

"My testimony is based on information I've been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country -- many of whom also shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation and classified oral testimony," Grusch told lawmakers.

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett supported the idea that the government was concealing information, saying at the opening of the hearing -- which also featured testimony from two former Navy officers who said they witnessed UAPs -- that "we're going to uncover the cover-up.

"This is an issue of government transparency. We can't trust a government that does not trust its people," he said.

Asked if there may be life beyond Earth, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said he does not have a position on the issue one way or another.

"What we believe is that there are unexplained aerial phenomena that have been cited and reported by pilots -- Navy and Air Force," he said, adding: "We don't have the answers about what these phenomena are."

The head of the Pentagon office set up to identify UAPs that pose a potential threat also told lawmakers earlier this year that it had not identified signs of alien activity.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office "has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics," Sean Kirkpatrick testified in April.

The U.S. government has however begun taking the issue of UAPs more seriously in recent years.

NASA held its first public meeting on UAPs in May, calling for a more rigorous scientific approach to clarify the origin of hundreds of mysterious sightings.

The Pentagon also began paying closer attention to the subject after a slew of inexplicable sightings from U.S. Navy and Air Force pilots.

The central worry was that the sightings could be of unknown aerial surveillance technology used by China to collect intelligence on U.S. defenses.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog