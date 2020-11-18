Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, gestures after casting his vote in the general election, in Islington, London, England. Ex-Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020, he has been reinstated to the U.K. opposition party after a three-week suspension — a decision that touched off fury from Jewish leaders angry about anti-Semitism in Labour that flourished during his tenure. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)
world

Corbyn readmitted to UK Labour after suspension over anti-Semitism remarks

0 Comments
LONDON

Ex-Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Tuesday he has been reinstated to the UK opposition party after a three-week suspension — a decision that touched off fury from Jewish leaders angry about anti-Semitism in Labour that flourished during his tenure.

Corbyn was suspended after he said the problem of anti-Semitism in the party had been “dramatically overstated” for political reasons. His comment followed a scathing report from the UK equalities watchdog, which found “significant failings” and a “lack of leadership” in how the left-of-center party handled allegations of anti-Semitism among its members.

Before the meeting of the National Executive Committee on Tuesday, Corbyn issued a statement saying that concerns about anti-Semitism in Labour were neither “overstated” nor “exaggerated,” and the party must “never tolerate anti-Semitism or belittle concerns about it.”

“Our movement must now come together to oppose and defeat this deeply damaging Conservative government,” he said in a tweet.

After the Equalities and Human Rights Commission issued its report, Labour leader Keir Starmer promised “a culture change in the Labour Party,” saying there would be “no more denials or excuses.”

Labour has been grappling with allegations that anti-Semitism was allowed to fester under Corbyn, a long-time supporter of Palestinians and a critic of Israel who led the party for almost five years from 2015.

But the decision was met by outrage. The Jewish Labour Movement said it appeared Corbyn’s case had been “expedited” by a “factionally aligned political committee."

“Once again we find ourselves having to remind the Labour Party that Jeremy Corbyn is not the victim of Labour anti-Semitism — Jewish members are,'' the group said.

Labour lawmaker Margaret Hodge tweeted: “This is a broken outcome from a broken system.''

“A factional, opaque and dysfunctional complaints process could never reach a fair conclusion,'' she said, adding that the watchdog had demanded an independent process.

“I simply cannot comprehend why it is acceptable for Corbyn to be a Labour MP if he thinks anti-Semitism is exaggerated and a political attack, refuses to apologize, never takes responsibility for his actions & rejects the findings of the EHRC report,'' she wrote. “Ridiculous.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog