Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police Shooting Minneapolis Noor
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor addresses Judge Kathryn Quaintance at the Hennepin County Government Center, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. Noor, who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017, is scheduled to be released from incarceration on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
world

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released

0 Comments
MINNEAPOLIS

The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017 is scheduled to be released from prison next week.

Mohamed Noor, 36, received a new sentence in October of nearly five years in prison after the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction against him for killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen. The decision vacated a prison term of 12 ½ years that Noor had been serving.

Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance then imposed the new sentence of 41 months for second-degree manslaughter which sets Noor's day of release for Monday, the Star Tribune reported.

Noor began serving his time at Oak Park Heights prison in Minnesota, but was transferred to a facility in North Dakota in July 2019. Authorities said the transfer was for his own safety.

State officials have yet to say where Noor will be released on Monday.

“For safety reasons, we aren’t able to provide more detail,” DOC spokesman Nicholas Kimball said Friday. “Everyone who is released from prison to supervised release goes through a release planning process that includes setting of various conditions, some of which are standard and potentially some that are specific to the individual.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Noor will be on supervised release until Jan. 24, 2024.

Jurors convicted Noor in April 2019 of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His attorneys appealed the murder count, which eventually landed before the state Supreme Court. The high court said that because of how the statute is written, the murder count cannot apply when a defendant’s actions are directed at a specific person. The state Supreme Court vacated Noor’s murder conviction and sentence, and sent his case back to court for resentencing on the manslaughter count.

Noor testified at his 2019 trial that after he responded to Damond's call, he heard a loud bang on his squad car that made him fear for his and his partner’s life, so he reached across his partner from the passenger seat and shot her through the driver’s window. His attorneys have said he believed he was saving his partner’s life.

© For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo