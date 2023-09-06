Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years for role in U.S. Capitol attack

A former leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group was sentenced on Tuesday to 22 years in prison for his role in the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump trying to overturn his election defeat.
Enrique Tarrio was given the longest sentence so far handed down in connection with the Jan. 6 riots despite not being present at the U.S. Capitol Building that day.
"This was a calculated act of terrorism," federal prosecutors said during a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. "He practiced, and he endorsed the use of misinformation."
Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy, for his role in planning the storming of the Capitol, when thousands of supporters of the Republican then-U.S. president sought to stop Congress from certifying the results of an election that Trump falsely claimed had been tainted by widespread fraud.
Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly to sentence Tarrio to 33 years behind bars, saying he helped direct the attack from Baltimore.
Tarrio's attorneys had asked for a substantially shorter sentence.
Kelly last week sentenced another far-right Proud Boys leader, Ethan Nordean, to 18 years, less than the 27 years prosecutors had sought. Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes in May was also sentenced to 18 years.
More than 1,100 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol assault. At least 630 have pleaded guilty and at least 110 have been convicted at trial. Five people, including a police officer, died during or shortly after the riot and more than 140 police officers were injured. The Capitol suffered millions of dollars in damage.
Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was tapped to investigate broader efforts to overturn the 2020 election, has charged Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, for trying to keep himself in power.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
9 Comments
Login to comment
Desert Tortoise
Still feel like a tough guy Enweakqui?
lincolnman
Good. Get as many of these violent pro-Trump MAGA terrorists off the street and behind bars where they belong...
At the calling of their cult leader, they tried to overthrow a free and fair election...and put 140 police officers in the hospital and caused millions of dollars in damage...
But the damage to our democracy was their biggest offense - and as Jack Smith and Fani Willis start their prosecutions, their Ultra MAGA Coup Leader will soon be joining them in a cell at the nearest Federal Pen...
u_s__reamer
The lesson of these draconian sentences meted out to the mob of "boots" who acted on the Big Lie(s) of the as yet unindicted individual who offered them aid and comfort in their disruption and destruction in the Capitol is, as we all know, if your kind tread on Uncle Sam's toes, you'll have thrown your life away for many years behind bars. How the "suits" will be judged, if at all, and what sentences they receive should reassure us that the system of justice in America has not changed.
Kurumazaka2.1
u_s__reamer,
yup,
Now for the guys who sent them to storm Washington. Best way to prove two-tiered justice is real is to let the masterminds walk free.
EFD
Proud Bois,
Stand down and bend over, lol.
sunfunbun
From Proud Boys to Jones to all the conspiracy conservatives, including Fox, firing people including Carlson and O'Reilly for lies, indictments to his staff, there's a definite pattern of destructive actions following the cult leader Trump. 22 years for Tarrio.
Just another mental midget mistaking treasonous actions for patriotism. How wrong does it get and how do conservatives get it so wrong? It's easy to see that process in action with all the false narrative and incessant one sided Donald views of MAGA on JT.
So all these Proud Boys getting jailed were all Trump supporters, knowing the boss wanted them to march to congress. Trump said he would go with them, but backed off like the true wimp, he is. Stir up the hornets nest, then run away and say it wasn't his fault. Truly disgusting but easily predictable for Trump's lack of character and constant lies to his own supporters, who foolishly believe in his criminal behavior.
I love the support Trump has shown these sentenced Proud Boys and how he backs them during their court time.
NOT. bwahaha. Of course, not, Trump caring for anyone but himself is an impossibility.
EFD
Cried like a 5 year old girl begging for mercy.
"Trump made me do it!"
What a tough guy.
wallace
22 years with plenty of time for regret. Will Trump visit him?
Facts Please
The decision not charge, try, and convict these traitors for sedition was purely in the spirit of attempting to heal the wounds Trump and his followers ripped open/exacerbated.
No, occupying the seat of the federal government is not the same as a riot in Portland, Oregon. Attempting to minimize the seriousness of what Trump and these people did to our country simply demonstrates ignorance and an utter lack of patriotism.
Anyone who participated in Jan. 6 or excuses it needs to be sent to Gitmo, especially American citizens, no matter their color.
UChosePoorly
No need for Gitmo. The US legal system is perfectly equipped to handle these traitors.