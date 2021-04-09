Ex-U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to join Fox News

Former President Donald Trump's top diplomat Mike Pompeo has been hired to appear on Fox News as a "contributor," the conservative cable news channel said Thursday.
"I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security," the former secretary of state and member of Congress said in a statement released by Fox.
"Mike Pompeo is one of America's most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said. "I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers."
Pompeo took up the post of secretary of state from his predecessor Rex Tillerson in April 2018 until the end of the Trump administration in January 2021. He was previously director of the CIA.
Recently, Pompeo has joined calls for the United States to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and has called the expert report on the origins of the COVID-19 virus a "sham" as part of a "disinformation campaign" from the World Health Organization and the Chinese Communist Party.
He was on the front lines of the Trump administration's standoff with China.
Fox has hired other members of the Trump orbit in recent months, including his daughter-in-law and campaign advisor Lara Trump and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
The network has found itself embroiled in controversies over Trump's untrue allegations of election rigging in 2020, with voting machine maker Dominion seeking more than $1 billion in a lawsuit over allegations Fox implicated the company in the false claims.© 2021 AFP
15 Comments
Login to comment
expat
Talk about a perfect fit...
Kabukilover
Surprise, surprise.
Blacklabel
thats how its supposed to be. government to media after they are done.
Not CNN people joining the Biden administration.
Lazarus Knows
You're against media people joining administrations?
Wow. You must have hated Trump's administration.
Numan
Both FOXNEWS and trump like blonde daughters that lie.
FOXNEWS like to give platforms for potential candidates! Sarah Huckabee did the same thing. She is running for governor in Arkansas! Pompeo and Lara trump also have political aspirations. Pompeo wants the presidency and Lara wants to run in North Carolina. This hiring keeps trump supporters watching FOXNEWS instead of an alternative.
Lara trump is also good earner for trump crime family.
Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue has spent as much as $1,883,160 on fundraising costs for events at Mar-a-Lago.
Numan
@Blacklabel
LOL! trump literally spent 4 years hiring and filling his positions in his administration with people he saw on FOXNEWS!
Try again!
Toasted Heretic
The 45 era has been erased from certain minds.
There's a long period between November's election day and just recently, where cheerleaders for the regime went AWOL.
This would explain the lack of any sense of irony when calling out Biden's administration on stuff they'd normally approve of.
bass4funk
Yes.
He never said that. Never gave a definitive answer. Now I wish he would run, but we don’t know as of yet.
No, like everyone else, we have other alternative news sources in print and online. FNC being the biggest and the fact that they will never cave in or buckle or capitulate to the left is really their driving force for keeping and growing their audience base.
Zaphod
It is just the mirror image of the cross-fertilization between mainstream media and the swamp parties. Fox represents the neocons, CNN et al the neolibs.
All of them should be drained.
bass4funk
Not at all, just this term, but in popularity and in politics, not at all. Not good news for the Democrats for sure....
Nothing even close to what this guy is doing to the country.
Lazarus Knows
You have said that something is good when Trump does it, but that exact same thing is bad when Biden does it.
sf2k
Correction: fox news entertainment. There was that court case that had to classify them as entertainment not news because of their outlandish lies
mitoguitarman
expatToday 02:01 pm JST
stole the ink out of my pen
Toasted Heretic
He's a religious extremist who covered for the excesses of his boss. He's the worst kind of candidate (well, maybe after the 38 year old rising star who's in deep trouble) there can be.
Keep Pompeo with all the other cranks on Faux News.
Which country is that?
Toasted Heretic
The Onion is parody, though.
bass4funk
-But Biden hasn’t
-closed the border
-finish the wall
-given tax incentives to small businesses
-even sat down to discuss legislation with with Mitch.
-sending back illegals
-defunding the police
-what to do with fossil fuel workers now that they’re out of a job?
Biden didn’t rectify any of this.
Numan
@Bass
FOXNEWS fears that a trump desperate for cash and attention is hoping to capitalize on the MAGA train with the start of trump TV. A trump TV will hurt FOXNEWS ratings by dividing viewers.
The most loyal Trump allies are Republicans who watch Fox News. The same people who like authoritarians, prefer socials classes based on money and race, are prejudice, have very little contact outside their group (The bubble), and feel deprived of entitlements because of the belief of their superiority.
Numan
I know! Those same lies have them fighting a billion dollar lawsuit now!
Blacklabel
more like everything you complained about under Trump is perfectly fine under Biden.
Why is Trump bringing all these Fox News people- BAD. Biden's press secretary, Energy Secretary and Secretary of State came from CNN- Yay Biden!
2,000 "Kids in cages" are now "20,000 young adults in pods" under Biden, as an example.