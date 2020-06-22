Bolton says North Korea's Kim laughing at Trump

Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton said Sunday he thinks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "gets a huge laugh" over U.S. counterpart Donald Trump's perception of their relationship.
Bolton spoke to ABC News for his first interview ahead of the Tuesday release of his tell-all book, which contains many damning allegations against Trump.
When journalist Martha Raddatz asked if Trump "really believes Kim Jong Un loves him," Bolton replied he could see no other explanation.
"I think Kim Jong Un gets a huge laugh out of this," Bolton said. "These letters that the president has shown to the press... are written by some functionary in the North Korean Workers Party agitprop office.
"And yet, the president has looked at them as evidence of this deep friendship," he said, adding that friendship does not amount to international diplomacy.
Bolton also said he does not consider Trump to be fit for office and hopes he is a one-term president.
"I hope (history) will remember him as a one-term president who didn't plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can't recall from. We can get over one term," he said.
Bolton added that he will vote for neither Trump nor Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential elections. Instead, he will "figure out a conservative Republican to write in" on the ballot.
Trump's administration had sought to halt publication of Bolton's book, but a U.S. judge refused Saturday to block its release, saying it was too late for a restraining order.
"The Room Where it Happened" is Bolton's portrait of 17 months up close with Trump until he was fired last September.
In his interview, Bolton said he had resigned, noting that the "last straw" for him was when Trump invited the Taliban to Camp David during Afghan peace negotiations.
Bolton's book, which Trump describes as "fiction," describes the president "pleading" with Chinese President Xi Jinping during trade negotiations to boost the US president's chances of re-election.
Moreover, Bolton backs up the allegations at the center of Trump's impeachment last year that he pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt to weaken Biden's presidential bid.
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have criticized Bolton for publishing his book, saying he should have instead come forward during the impeachment process.
The House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Democrat Adam Schiff, told NBC's "Meet the Press" earlier Sunday that Bolton "indicts himself, for cowardice and for greed" by making his accusations in a book instead of testifying in front of the impeachment hearings.
Republican senator Tim Scott told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he also wished Bolton "would have come into the House under oath and testified."© 2020 AFP
5 Comments
Login to comment
Sneezy
Trump probably thinks that strippers like him.
Mirai Hayashi
Trump probably thinks his wife likes him.
OssanAmerica
Kim is hardly the only foreign leader laughing at Trump. Both enemies and friends alike. A one-term President who has already served one-term too many.
OssanAmerica
Kim is hardly the only foreign leader laughing at Trump. Both enemies and friends alike. A one-term President who has already served one-term too many.
Yubaru
But not when he strips i'll bet!
Yubaru
This also comes from the man, Trump that is, who thinks that ANY conversation with him is "classified"
starpunk
Problem is, America was great before Trump and everyone's laughing at US. He has set our honor and prestige by over 200 yrs., and that's no laughing matter.
PTownsend
The majority of voters thought the same thing in 2016. Knock wood even more will think the same thing come November.
With Covid19 deaths increasing daily and the Trump admin trying to whitewash the problem saying ignorant things like he's probably saved millions of lives, with Trump saying ignorant things like stop testing to make his numbers look better, with no end of the pandemic in sight, with an economy in tatters. with millions out of jobs and poor prospects for finding work, with millions homeless and standing in foodlines, with riots occurring, with the nation more fractured than it's ever been, with historical allies being alienated by his incompetence, with the world seeing the Trump US as both a laughingstock and a pariah, it's looking more and more like the Trump era could soon be history. His only hope is a wag the dog.
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/donald-trumps-claims-his-government-has-saved-millions-of-lives-during-coronavirus-pandemic-a4432021.html
Ike-in-Tokyo-from-89
I think the walrus has it right. Pushing him out was a mistake. Of course, he was criticized as too hawkish, even mad.
TheLongTermer
yawn. Another book, didnt he write one about Bush also?
And now Gates writes one about Obama
Interesting how this guy, Mattis, and all the others were so eager to join team Trump. Such hawks on Korea,
thought they could get their agenda in.
So many disappoints, so now its book time.
Never trusted this guy; something about him seems off.
Should of released it during the impeachment...curiously he waited.
Sheeple will be sheeple.
lincolnman
Very true - and he's just one of the many leaders that laugh at Trump - our European allies - even our adversaries Xi, Putin, and the Mullahs....
They think he'a a clown and an imbecile...
And Bolton also says his own staff laughs at him behind his back - even suck-up Mike Pompeo....
The only ones not laughing at him are the victims and family members of the 120K Americans that have died due to his incompetence in responding to the pandemic...
expat
Actually, Kim desperately wants his attention, which is why his military imploded a building last week. He didn't even get "Thanks for playing"...
Aly Rustom
Too late