Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, in New York. Cohen, Republican President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has returned to the Democratic Party. Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said Thursday, Oct. 11 on Twitter that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He says Cohen made the change to distance “himself from the values of the current” administration. The switch came on the eve of Friday’s deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the November election. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
world

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen switches to Democratic Party

4 Comments
By JIM MUSTIAN
NEW YORK

President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen returned to the Democratic Party on Thursday, the latest in a series of steps he has taken to distance himself from the Republican president following a bitter falling-out.

Cohen's defense attorney, Lanny Davis, announced on Twitter that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He described the move as an effort to distance "himself from the values of the current" administration.

Cohen retweeted Davis' post and a link to an Axios story that first reported the news.

The switch came on the eve of Friday's deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the November election.

Cohen had been a registered Democrat for years until changing his registration in March 2017. "It took a great man to get me to the make the switch," Cohen said at the time on Twitter, referring to Trump.

Cohen had served as the Republican Party's deputy finance chairman but resigned that post this year amid a criminal investigation into his business dealings.

Davis on Thursday described Cohen's latest about-face as "another step" in Cohen's promise to place "family and country first," a pledge he made over the summer that signaled his willingness to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to eight federal charges, including tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations. In pleading guilty, he said that Trump directed him to arrange payments before the 2016 election to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model who alleged they had affairs with Trump.

Cohen is scheduled to be sentenced Dec 12.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Trolls against liberals will have a field day with that one.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Trolls against liberals will have a field day with that one.

They will think that the corruption Cohen learned as a conservative will be the responsibility of liberals.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Cohen's come a long way in a short time for a guy who used to say about Trump, "I'd take a bullet for the guy."

I hope he writes a book.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I thought this was supposed to be news.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Anime and Manga

Super Potato

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

I Didn’t Find My Children’s School, I Built It: Hazuki Tanaka Of Hayama International

Savvy Tokyo

5 Common Complaints Japanese Teachers Have About ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food and Drink

Miyagikyo Nikka Whisky Distillery

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

You Have to See These Ridiculous Japanese CG Crime Reenactments

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

5 Easy Manga for Japanese Learners

GaijinPot Blog