Exasperated Trump's strategy: Flail at Democrats, attack whistleblower, tweet like crazy

U.S. President Donald Trump grew increasingly exasperated on Thursday as he sat in his cabin aboard Air Force One and watched television coverage of Democrats on a congressional committee accuse him of criminal behavior.
Moments after landing in Washington, the Republican Trump fired back at Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry for having pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate a leading Democratic rival in the 2020 election, former Vice President Joe Biden.
The inquiry is casting a new pall over his presidency just months after he emerged from the dark cloud cast by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether he colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.
Instead of walking from the plane to his Marine One helicopter Trump approached reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington to say he had been watching news coverage of the whistleblower scandal on the flight back from New York.
"It's a disgrace to our country," Trump said. "It's another witch hunt. Here we go again."
It is just sinking in what Trump and his White House face in the weeks and months ahead of the November 2020 election: Hearings in Congress overshadowing the president's limited legislative agenda and a further polarizing of the country.
Some of Trump's outside advisers are pressuring the White House to develop a more organized response along the lines of the well-disciplined "war room" effort that President Bill Clinton put together when House Republicans sought to impeach the Democrat in 1998.
So far, there has been no decision to set up such a team, one source familiar with discussions said.
The source, who is close to Trump, raised significant concerns about the readiness of his team to prepare for what that person called "the biggest fight of his life."
"I’m gravely concerned there’s no media operation up and running right now to be pushing back on all this. There’s no plan," the source said.
A businessman and former reality TV star, Trump has taken the lead for decades in shaping his media image.
His reaction so far has been to flail at Democrats, the media and the whistleblower who raised the Ukrainian issue. He punched out a series of tweets and retweets denouncing them, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, whom he branded "liddle Adam Schiff."
In the span of several hours, Trump fired off about 45 blasts via Twitter, a Reuters count showed, an unusually high number even for him.
Ending a trip to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump was in a stormy mood as he addressed diplomats of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations at a New York hotel. Whoever gave the information about the Ukraine call could be a spy, he suggested.
"You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now," Trump said, according to a recording obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
White House officials did not dispute the recording.
At the White House, officials are privately doubtful that much work will get done legislatively with Congress in an impeachment uproar.
At stake is gun reform and legislation on lowering drug prices, as well as Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico.
"I don't know what happens to all that now," one official said.
Trump's decision to release the transcript of his July 25 phone conversation with Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelenskiy is also the subject of some second-guessing inside and outside the White House.
In the call, Trump talked about how much assistance the United States provides to Ukraine and then asked Zelenskiy to look into Biden's son Hunter Biden over his ties to Ukraine's energy industry as well as Biden himself.
During a New York news conference on Wednesday, Trump appeared unusually subdued when asked whether he was prepared for a long impeachment saga.
Trump harked back to the Russia probe that Mueller concluded in April.
"I thought we won. I thought it was dead. It was dead. The Mueller report. No obstruction. No collusion," he said.
CrazyJoe
In a normal world, Trump would have resigned today.
Barr directly involved AND in the squashing of it too.
Impeach Barr as well. Now!
PTownsend
Trump's been involved in shady business dealings all his life. Corrupt businessman, corrupt politician. Leopards and spots.
That he's using the White House like a thug for his own personal financial gain is bad, but what's worse is he, the GOP members blindly following him, and those he's appointed to run his admin are undermining the principles the country was built on. In fairness, in his quest to lead the new oligarchy the latter is what he said he would do and what his backers said they wanted.
SuperLib
It's bad and it's only getting worse.
Lindsey Graham is on Fox demanding to know information about....who leaked information to the whistle blower. Several GOP members have gone on interview to try to push the lie that Biden's son was being investigated at the time the Ukrainian prosecutor was fired. Rudy is just off the rails, saying this is all a coordinated conspiracy with Democrats and the media and America needs saving. Trump is being his usual idiot self. Other's are "reminding" us that the transcripts don't contain 100% of the information.
None of these things are close to working.
What's funny is that Trump fans boxed themselves into a corner with the bogus Biden charges. They were literally trying to create outrage over Biden getting involved with a foreign prosecutor as a massive breach of ethics....while the only one proven to have done so was Trump.
Mizu no Oto
The president of the Flop! How many more antics do we need before the American people switch off their denial and turn on their brains? Respect is, but is hope too late for America?
rainyday
It should be noted that this isn’t just his strategy for dealing with impeachment, its basically all he has been doing for the last three years in between rounds of golf.
Chip Star
The issue with this analysis is that it assumes Trumpophiles have integrity.
serendipitous1
It has taken far too long for some people in the US to realize they have been duped by a man who will say anything to weasel his way out of anything. Thankfully, it's coming to an end and the US can focus on the things that really need to be focused on.
bass4funk
Lol, Reuter’s again at it. “Exasperated?” Once again liberals absolutely have no way of stopping this guy in a normal fashion so they have to conjure up junk or us his PAST as a reason why he shouldn’t hold office and these people keep failing, case in point, even after this latest takedown attempt, Trump raises within 24 hours $5 million STILL! 90% approval among Republicans, the socialist cabal is realizing their once hopeful candidate won’t make it, their second one will get pummeled, so now let’s see what they’ll try to dig up around Christmas time.
If he were weak like some people and didn’t have the full support he does, maybe.
Oh, gee...you or I have no way of knowing that, you just don’t like it that the Democrats have come up empty handed again and Barr is not going to play the game the Dems want, the man that wrote the book and taught a lot of these losers.
Blacklabel
Oh no there isn’t biased media at allllll.....
since Trump won, the media doesn’t give us facts and let us decide- they just push agendas and narratives.
Yesterday CNN took the entire transcript and added their comments to try to tell me what it “really means”. No thanks I can read the source document and draw my own conclusions based on the words I see.
umbrellaman
Who is flailing? It looks like the editor is placing a lot of hope on Ukrainegate now that Russiagate is dead!
This is like a bad 1980s cartoon where those dastardly good guys win again!
Derek Grebe
In the transcript of the phone call, it's there in black and white. Trump openly solicited help from a foreign power to get dirt on a political opponent, in order to affect the result of the 2020 election. He included Barr in the plan too. He made the call THE DAY AFTER he thought Mueller exonerated him.
This buffoon needs purging from the White House.