Putin-linked think tank drew up plan to sway 2016 U.S. election: documents

by ned parker, jonathan landay and john walcott
WASHINGTON

A Russian government think tank controlled by Vladimir Putin developed a plan to swing the 2016 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump and undermine voters’ faith in the American electoral system, three current and four former U.S. officials told Reuters.

They described two confidential documents from the think tank as providing the framework and rationale for what U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded was an intensive effort by Russia to interfere with the Nov. 8 election. U.S. intelligence officials acquired the documents, which were prepared by the Moscow-based Russian Institute for Strategic Studies [https://en.riss.ru/], after the election.

The institute is run by retired senior Russian foreign intelligence officials appointed by Putin’s office.

The first Russian institute document was a strategy paper written last June that circulated at the highest levels of the Russian government but was not addressed to any specific individuals.

It recommended the Kremlin launch a propaganda campaign on social media and Russian state-backed global news outlets to encourage U.S. voters to elect a president who would take a softer line toward Russia than the administration of then-President Barack Obama, the seven officials said.

A second institute document, drafted in October and distributed in the same way, warned that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was likely to win the election. For that reason, it argued, it was better for Russia to end its pro-Trump propaganda and instead intensify its messaging about voter fraud to undermine the U.S. electoral system’s legitimacy and damage Clinton’s reputation in an effort to undermine her presidency, the seven officials said.

The current and former U.S. officials spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the Russian documents’ classified status. They declined to discuss how the United States obtained them. U.S. intelligence agencies also declined to comment on them.

Putin has denied interfering in the U.S. election. Putin’s spokesman and the Russian institute did not respond to requests for comment.

The documents were central to the Obama administration's conclusion that Russia mounted a “fake news” campaign and launched cyber attacks against Democratic Party groups and Clinton's campaign, the current and former officials said.

“Putin had the objective in mind all along, and he asked the institute to draw him a road map,” said one of the sources, a former senior U.S. intelligence official.

Trump has said Russia’s activities had no impact on the outcome of the race. Ongoing congressional and FBI investigations into Russian interference have so far produced no public evidence that Trump associates colluded with the Russian effort to change the outcome of the election.

Four of the officials said the approach outlined in the June strategy paper was a broadening of an effort the Putin administration launched in March 2016. That month the Kremlin instructed state-backed media outlets, including international platforms Russia Today and Sputnik news agency, to start producing positive reports on Trump’s quest for the U.S. presidency, the officials said.

Russia Today did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Sputnik dismissed the assertions by the U.S. officials that it participated in a Kremlin campaign as an“absolute pack of lies.” “And by the way, it's not the first pack of lies we're hearing from 'sources in U.S. official circles'," the spokesperson said in an email.

PRO-KREMLIN BLOGGERS

Russia Today and Sputnik published anti-Clinton stories while pro-Kremlin bloggers prepared a Twitter campaign calling into question the fairness of an anticipated Clinton victory, according to a report by U.S. intelligence agencies on Russian interference in the election made public in January. [http://bit.ly/2kMiKSA]

Russia Today’s most popular Clinton video - “How 100% of the 2015 Clintons’ ‘charity’ went to ... themselves” - accumulated 9 millions views on social media, according to the January report.[http://bit.ly/2os8wIt]

The report said Russia Today and Sputnik “consistently cast president elect-Trump as the target of unfair coverage from traditional media outlets."

The report said the agencies did not assess whether Moscow’s effort had swung the outcome of the race in Trump’s favor, because American intelligence agencies do not “analyze U.S. political processes or U.S. public opinion.” [http://bit.ly/2kMiKSA]

CYBER ATTACKS

Neither of the Russian institute documents mentioned the release of hacked Democratic Party emails to interfere with the U.S. election, according to four of the officials. The officials said the hacking was a covert intelligence operation run separately out of the Kremlin.

The overt propaganda and covert hacking efforts reinforced each other, according to the officials. Both Russia Today and Sputnik heavily promoted the release of the hacked Democratic Party emails, which often contained embarrassing details.

Five of the U.S. officials described the institute as the Kremlin’s in-house foreign policy think tank.

The institute’s director when the documents were written, Leonid Reshetnikov, rose to the rank of lieutenant general during a 33-year-career in Russia’s foreign intelligence service, according to the institute’s website [http://bit.ly/2oVhiCF]. After Reshetnikov retired from the institute in January, Putin named as his replacement Mikhail Fradkov. The institute says he served as the director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service from 2007 to 2016. [http://bit.ly/2os4tvz]

Reuters was unable to determine if either man was directly involved in the drafting of the documents. Reshetnikov’s office referred questions to the Russian institute.

On its website, the Russian institute describes itself as providing “expert appraisals,” “recommendations,” and“analytical materials” to the Russian president’s office, cabinet, National Security Council, ministries and parliament.[http://bit.ly/2pCBGpR] On Jan. 31, the websites of Putin’s office [http://bit.ly/2os9wMr] and the institute [http://bit.ly/2oLn9Kd] posted a picture and transcript of Reshetnikov and his successor Fradkov meeting with Putin in the Kremlin. Putin thanked Reshetnikov for his service and told Fradkov he wanted the institute to provide objective information and analysis.

“We did our best for nearly eight years to implement your foreign policy concept,” Reshetnikov told Putin. “The policy of Russia and the policy of the President of Russia have been the cornerstone of our operation.”

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

Is it blaming the victim to say that if the US voters fell for this, then Russia is not the real problem here? Is it? Because really, if you substitute Democrat or Republican or Big Oil or Big Coal or NRA for the word PUTIN in the headline above, it would be just as true and draw zero outrage.

The only thing that bothers Americans is that a special interest drew up plans to influence an election? Really? That has been going on for centuries.

People need to wake up and be skeptical of politics and journalism to a reasonable and healthy degree. They need to recognize manipulation and work constantly to avoid it.

Russia did not invent echo chambers and lazy journalism. Go ahead and call them out for being the bad guy, but it will just be someone else next time if you don't get your house in order and stop being unreasonable. We can start by realizing that the American left is starting to look about as brainwashed as Trump voters looked in November. A plague on both your houses.....and senates.

-2

5SpeedRacer5 Today 10:10 am JST Is it blaming the victim to say that if the US voters fell for this, then Russia is not the real problem here?

Yes. Yes it is. It is also the exact justification that paid Russian dezinformatsiya bloggers have used in on-camera interviews to justify their efforts to undermine democracy.

Because really, if you substitute Democrat or Republican or Big Oil or Big Coal or NRA for the word PUTIN in the headline above, it would be just as true and draw zero outrage.

Democrats, Republicans, Big Oil, Big Coal, and the NRA don't have nuclear weapons. They don't fly bombers in to test US borders. However selfish some of them may be or how destructive some of them may be, they've never fought a proxy war against the American people.

But go on, maybe you have some other reasons to say it's fine when a nation with concentration camps to torture and purge its sexual minorities should undermine the democracy of its sovereign rival.

4

Speed, katsu - you both have good points. For a swindle to succeed, though, there must be rubes. How it is that the "greatest democracy" managed to produce so many rubes is an area of great interest.

Anyway, that the mechanisms are being brought to light is good. Perhaps countermeasures can be devised for future elections.

1

Hillary Rodham Clinton lost the election because enough Americans are tired of politics as usual, plus Clinton's endless scandals. Period.

Oh my...

Dems' cloud: Fail to win Ga. race, Russia conspiracy fizzles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EphXIrlxNw

-2

Trump fans were spreading this garbage like it was going out of style. I remember even our 30-year resident political journalist was spreading disinformation about Clinton's "billion dollar bank accounts."

Putin/Russia's response will be as it always is. He'll go on camera, put on a sad face, slump his shoulders forward, and give an "aw, shucks, why is everyone so mean to me" position while explaining that the world just attacks Russia for no reason.

3

If you might wish to meet the undisputed masters in foreign election meddling, plan a visit to the US CIA.

-2

Crazy... How come the undisputed masters in election meddling couldn't get Hillary elected?

-3

@serrano How come the undisputed masters in election meddling couldn't get Hillary elected?

Clinton got 3 million more votes than Trump. The meddling by Putin's global media empire, his paid keyboard warriors (more than one thousand of them?), Murdoch's global media empire among other alt right outlets spreading fake news, alt facts and distorted info, including 'Clinton's gonna take your guns and start WW3', swayed enough voters in key states to vote for Trump. Y'all got him: own the problems he's bringing to the US and the rest of the world.

0

CrazyJoe Today 02:52 pm JST If you might wish to meet the undisputed masters in foreign election meddling, plan a visit to the US CIA.

I wonder in what way you think that comment is relevant. Do you mean it as suggesting that Russia's undermining of democracy is justified because at one point the CIA also did it? Or are you trying to say that Russia's undermining of democracy doesn' matter because at one point the CIA did it? Or are you simply trying to change the subject and hope everyone will forget about Russia undermining democracy?

Serrano Today 03:13 pm JST Crazy... How come the undisputed masters in election meddling couldn't get Hillary elected?

Probably something to do with the fact that the specific people in the CIA who conducted past anti-democratic operations aren't necessarily working in the CIA now, also the fact that the CIA having conducted past anti-democratic operations doesn't mean that the CIA is presently involved in operations in every existing democracy.

1

Hillary Rodham Clinton lost the election because enough Americans are tired of politics as usual, plus Clinton's endless scandals. Period.

No, Hillary lost because gerrymandering and the electoral college ended up with a winner who wasn't actually the choice of the people. Period.

1

