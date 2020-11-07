Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Supporters of President Donald Trump hold signs claiming a stolen election outside the Philadelphia Convention Center on Friday. Photo: AP
world

Republicans seeking to raise at least $60 mil to fund Trump legal challenges

By Jarrett Renshaw and Aram Roston
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's campaign and Republicans have reached out to donors as they seek to raise at least $60 million to fund legal challenges brought by President Donald Trump over the U.S. presidential election's results, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states following Tuesday's election pitting the president against Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.

“They want $60 million,” said a Republican donor who received solicitations from the campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Biden inched closer to a potential victory as he took narrow leads over Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia three days after polls closed.

Since voting ended on Tuesday, the Trump campaign has sent out email and text solicitations alleging foul play and asking donors to pitch in cash.

The campaign has lost court rulings in closely contested states, including Georgia, but scored a legal win in Pennsylvania on Friday, when a court ordered election officials to set aside provisional ballots cast on Election Day by voters whose absentee or mail-in ballots were received on time.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

