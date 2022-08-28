Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei
Flags of Taiwan and U.S. Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu
world

U.S. warships carrying out Taiwan Strait passage; first since Pelosi visit

1 Comment
By Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON

Two U.S. Navy warships are sailing through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, three U.S. officials told Reuters, the first such operation since heightened tension with China over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

In recent years U.S. warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have routinely sailed through the strait, drawing Beijing's anger.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory against the objections of the democratically elected government in Taipei, launched military drills near the island after Pelosi visited in early August, and those exercises have continued.

The trip infuriated Beijing, which saw it as a U.S. attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, on Saturday said U.S. Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam were carrying out the operation which was still underway.

Such operations usually take between eight and 12 hours to complete and are closely monitored by the Chinese military.

The narrow Taiwan Strait has been a frequent source of military tension since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the communists, who established the People's Republic of China.

Pelosi was followed around a week later by a group of five other U.S. lawmakers, with China's military responding by carrying out more exercises near Taiwan.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a U.S. lawmaker on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees, arrived in Taiwan on Thursday on the third visit by a U.S. dignitary this month, defying pressure from Beijing to halt the trips.

The Biden administration has sought to keep tension between Washington and Beijing, inflamed by the visits, from boiling over into conflict, reiterating that such congressional trips are routine.

The United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

China has never ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Taiwan's government says the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island and so has no right to claim it, and that only its 23 million people can decide their future.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

My dearest wish in this arena is that China decides to send a fleet to cruise around the Caribbean, particularly the 'strait' between Florida and Cuba which is about the same width as the 'Formosa' Strait, maybe even a tour of the Gulf of Mexico, just to see the bulging eyes and overt physical manifestations of hypertension in the faces of American officials and hear their gasps and shaken sabers and sputtering protests. That would be most enjoyable. America just keeps PUSHING but China has 3000 years of continuous culture and can absorb it as they have so much in history. America acts like a compulsively obnoxious child...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Taiwan will experience a Tropical storm this week

0 ( +0 / -0 )

WB - China is more than welcome to do so. "International Waters" means any nation can navigate them. Not that hard to understand. It would be good for the US military to get an up close look at China's navy too. I don't think people will be as upset as you seem to think.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo