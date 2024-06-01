 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Belgium's PM De Croo visit Melsbroek air base
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy looks on, during a visit to meet with F-16 training instructors at Melsbroek air base, near Brussels, Belgium, May 28, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo Image: Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw
world

Ukraine's Zelenskyy expected to attend Singapore security summit, sources say

1 Comment
By Xinghui Kok, Fanny Potkin and Idrees Ali
SINGAPORE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore this weekend, six sources said, as Ukraine faces a renewed assault two years after Russian forces invaded.

Security assistance for Ukraine is expected to be one of the key issues discussed at this year's dialogue, Asia's premier security conference. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Chinese defense minister, Dong Jun, are among those attending.

Two of the sources said Zelenskyy would address delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday. All of the sources declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Ukrainian embassy in Singapore did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Zelenskyy's office in Kyiv did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There has been no Russian delegation at the Singapore security meetings since 2022.

Zelenskyy, who is currently in Sweden, said on Wednesday that Russia was still trying to disrupt a separate world "peace summit" next month devoted to the invasion and that it was putting pressure on countries to stay away from the gathering.

Zelenskyy wants the peace summit, scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland, to produce a front to support the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's 1991 borders.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, held annually in Singapore by the International Institute of Strategic Studies for the last 21 years, ends on June 2.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

As a future holder of large amounts of NATO weaponry, Ukraine should be a part of security dialogs.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel