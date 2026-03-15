Police outside a Jewish school following an explosion that caused minor damages, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 14, 2026. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

An explosion caused minor damage to a Jewish school in Amsterdam ‌early on Saturday, in what the city's mayor described as "a deliberate attack against the Jewish community".

The explosion at ‌the school in an upscale residential ⁠neighborhood on the south side ⁠of Amsterdam ⁠damaged a rain pipe and charred an outer ‌wall. It caused no injuries.

Mayor Femke Halsema said ⁠the incident was ⁠being taken very seriously and would lead to increased security at Jewish institutions.

"This is a cowardly act of aggression against the ⁠Jewish community," Halsema said.

"Jewish people in ⁠Amsterdam are increasingly confronted with ‌antisemitism. This is unacceptable."

The school is the only one specifically for orthodox Jews in the Netherlands, and is largely fenced off by ‌a pointed, metal outer wall due to earlier threats.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten called Saturday's attack "horrible" and said it understandably caused fear and anger in the Jewish community.

"The safety of Jewish institutions has our full attention," he ​said in a post on X.

Security at synagogues and Jewish institutions in the ‌Dutch capital had already been heightened after an overnight arson attack at a synagogue in the centre of Rotterdam ‌on Friday.

In neighbouring Belgium, an explosion caused ⁠a fire at ⁠a synagogue in Liege ​on Monday.

Concerns about possible attacks against ⁠Jewish communities around ‌the world have risen following U.S. ​and Israeli attacks on Iran and a subsequent response from Tehran.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.