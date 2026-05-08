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Explosion hits Netherlands' largest political party's headquarters, police say

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AMSTERDAM

An explosion damaged the headquarters of ‌the largest party in the Dutch parliament, D66, on Thursday evening, local police ‌said, adding there were ⁠no injuries.

Police said ⁠a suspect ⁠had been arrested following ‌the explosion, which happened at the party ⁠office ⁠in the centre of The Hague shortly after 9 p.m.

Dutch Prime ⁠Minister Rob Jetten, ⁠who is also the leader ‌of D66, said a bomb made of fireworks had been thrown through the letterbox ‌in the front door of the building in what he described as "a cowardly act of intimidation."

The centrist, pro-EU D66 party last year won the election ​in the Netherlands in a surprise victory over the ‌far right Freedom Party led by nationalist Geert Wilders.

Its head office was also ‌damaged during an anti-immigration ⁠protest last year, ⁠when protesters smashed ​the windows of the ⁠party seen ‌by many on the ​far right as serving a progressive elite.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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