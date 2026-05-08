Explosion hits Netherlands' largest political party's headquarters, police say

An explosion damaged the headquarters of ‌the largest party in the Dutch parliament, D66, on Thursday evening, local police ‌said, adding there were ⁠no injuries.

Police said ⁠a suspect ⁠had been arrested following ‌the explosion, which happened at the party ⁠office ⁠in the centre of The Hague shortly after 9 p.m.

Dutch Prime ⁠Minister Rob Jetten, ⁠who is also the leader ‌of D66, said a bomb made of fireworks had been thrown through the letterbox ‌in the front door of the building in what he described as "a cowardly act of intimidation."

The centrist, pro-EU D66 party last year won the election ​in the Netherlands in a surprise victory over the ‌far right Freedom Party led by nationalist Geert Wilders.

Its head office was also ‌damaged during an anti-immigration ⁠protest last year, ⁠when protesters smashed ​the windows of the ⁠party seen ‌by many on the ​far right as serving a progressive elite.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.