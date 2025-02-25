 Japan Today
Russian consulate in Marseille after the consul general confirmed there had been an explosion
French firefighters and rescue forces stand near the entrance of the Russian consulate in Marseille after the consul general confirmed there had been an explosion, in Marseille, France, February 24, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer Image: Reuters/Stringer
world

Explosive projectiles thrown at Russian Consulate in France

2 Comments
MARSEILLE, France

Three projectiles were thrown over the perimeter wall of Russia's consulate in the southern French port city of Marseille on Monday, two of which exploded, Marseille police said.

The incendiary devices were thrown into the gardens of the consulate in France's second-largest city by population. Investigators were analyzing the contents of the three soda bottles that were used as projectiles.

The Kremlin said that Russia was pressing France over security measures following the incident, which Moscow said appeared to be an act of terrorism.

Russia demanded a full French investigation, state news agency TASS reported.

No-one was injured, police added. Earlier, consulate staff had been kept indoors while bomb disposal officers conducted checks.

The incident in the southern French city took place on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The explosions on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille have all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack," TASS quoted Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Another reason to keep the russian diplomatic presence to a minimum.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If Russia has done something violent in France, I could understand. If French authorities finally traced the Olympic disruptions back to Russia, I could understand. https://apnews.com/article/olympics-2024-malicious-act-trains-opening-ceremony-40159c5b49c44088960b61e944597b07 says they didn't know who was behind them.

Violence in France towards Russia doesn't make sense. Protect outside the Russian embassy every day concerning their invasion of Ukraine, but don't be violent about it. Just make vising the embassy uncomfortable, that should be sufficient. No violence.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

