Explosives found near pipeline that carries Russian gas to Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called an emergency defense council meeting on Sunday after powerful explosives were found near a pipeline in Serbia that carries Russian gas to the country.
The incident prompted political scrutiny in Hungary at a sensitive time days before a national election, with Orban's party trailing in opinion polls.
Orban said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, a close ally, had informed him by phone about the discovery outside the town of Kanjiza, near Hungary's border with Serbia.
"Our units found an explosive of devastating power," Vucic said in a post on Instagram. "I told PM Orban that we would keep him updated on the investigation."
Officials in Budapest and Belgrade did not respond to requests for comment about the incident, which comes before pivotal elections on April 12 in Hungary where nationalist Orban is fighting to hold onto his more than 16-year grip on power.
A former Hungarian intelligence official told Reuters there had been discussions in Hungarian security circles over the past days about a precise plan for a "false-flag" operation impacting the pipeline in Serbia as part of an effort to influence the Hungarian vote.
Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party also raised doubts about the incident, saying it appeared aimed at boosting Orban's electoral prospects.
"Several people have publicly indicated that something will 'accidentally' happen at the gas pipeline in Serbia at Easter, a week before the Hungarian elections. And so it happened," Magyar said in a statement.
PIVOTAL ELECTIONS
In a Facebook post after the defence council meeting, Orban suggested the incident related to an attempt to blow up the pipeline, which transports Russian gas through the Balkans to Central and Eastern Europe.
"According to information that we have....there was an act of sabotage prepared," Orban said after the meeting, adding that both countries have strengthened the protection of the pipeline.
Without directly blaming Ukraine for the incident in Serbia, Orban said "Ukraine has been for years trying to cut off Europe from Russian energy."
"The Russian section of TurkStream is also under continuous military attack. Ukraine's efforts pose a life-threatening danger to Hungary," he added.
The head of Serbia's Military Intelligence Agency, Djuro Jusic, said the explosives found on a section of pipeline linked to the Turkstream system, which carries Russian gas to Turkey and then to Central Europe, were produced in the United States.
"We had information that a person from a migrant community, with military training, will carry out a diversion on the gas infrastructure," he told reporters in Belgrade. He did not give further details, but said authorities in Serbia were searching for that person.
Orban in February scaled up security around energy infrastructure in the country by dispatching troops after what he said were plans by Ukraine to disrupt the Hungarian energy system - charges Kyiv denied.
Ukraine's foreign ministry strongly rejected what it said were attempts to link Kyiv to the explosives.
"Ukraine has nothing to do with this," foreign ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said on X. "Most probably, a Russian false-flag operation as part of Moscow's heavy interference in Hungarian elections."
Budapest has also been in a dispute with Ukraine over a halt in oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. Orban's Fidesz party has sought to associate opposition leader Peter Magyar with Brussels and Ukraine, suggesting that voting for his Tisza party means voting for tanks and war.
Hungary is an outlier in the European Union for maintaining ties with Moscow, which voiced support for Hungary over Sunday's incident and suggested that Ukraine was responsible.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also blamed Ukraine, writing on Facebook that "in the past few days and weeks, the Ukrainians organised an oil blockade against us, and then tried to put us under a total energy blockade ... And now we have today's incident."© Thomson Reuters 2026.
23 Comments
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TaiwanIsNotChina
Sounds like something cooked up in the Kremlin for Orban.
Underworld
False flag for local consumption just before the election. Orbán is getting desperate.
IVO
Volodymyr is trying hard...
HopeSpringsEternal
Enemies of Hungary seek to destroy its energy security, PM Orban is nobody's fool, standing up strong for Hungarian interests and supported by Pres. Trump!
The forever proxy war mongers who support Ukraine are angry that neighboring countries like Hungary, Slovakia and Czechoslovakia will not help fund the EU's stalled emergency bond issuance for Ukraine of $105B
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
Orbán certainly doesn't stand up for Hungarian interests. He has made so much money by being president that Trump is copying some of his corruption schemes.
The people of Hungary are sick of the elites like Orbán siphoning off taxpayer money and will vote him out very soon.
HopeSpringsEternal
Much of Europe, like Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, etc. have deep historical ties to Russia, require energy from Russia to power their economies. Tragic Ukraine internal matter, dating back to 2014 Maiden Revolution changes nothing
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
Historical ties of Russian oppression that they would rather forget.
No they don't. They can get oil from elsewhere.
It isn't an internal matter, Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and annexed Crimea, and started the war in the Donbas.
okinawarides
Orbán certainly doesn't stand up for Hungarian interests.
People of Hungary elected him 5 times in fully democratic, transparent and monitored elections so they beg to differ. What the outcome will be this time around is anyone's guess. Being a leader for a long time sure is a factor against him.
okinawarides
TaiwanIsNotChinaToday 06:58 am JST
Sounds like something cooked up in the Kremlin for Orban.
More like cooked up in Brussels / Kyiv, a supposed false flag orchestrated by Russia. Very convenient for the EU backed and funded opposition to be able to say - oh, look Orban is setting up false flags.
Jimizo
You certainly wouldn’t put it past that atrocious regime.
A real stain on civilization.
isabelle
Sounds exactly like a false-flag to me too, and not a very good one, either.
Maybe the culprit was the same one that "attacked Putin's house..."
Ha ha ha ha.
JJE
Hats off to Serbian intelligence authorities for preventing this nasty bombing, which amounts to a ruthless terrorist attack aimed at the people of both countries and EU energy security. The origin of the explosives is a prime indictor as to the culprit here; only certain quarters have access to such ordnance and connecting the dots is a no-brainer. Orban was right to previously mobilize his military to protect strategic infrastructure.
This substandard article actually doesn't bother to cover many facts made publicly available and disgracefully prints the assertions of an unnamed individual to muddy the water with 'false-flag' insinuations.
Shoddy and loaded 'journalism'. O/10
Underworld
okinawarides
Orbán certainly doesn't stand up for Hungarian interests.
Hardly: between 2010 and 2020, it dropped 69 places in the Press Freedom Index, lost 11 places in the Democracy Index, and deteriorated 16 places in the Corruption Perceptions Index.
He has stayed in power because he has a monopoly on the media in Hungary. He and his allies have systematically accumulated over 500 media outlets in Hungary.
The police have also conducted investigations into NGOs effectively driving human rights and fair-elections groups out of the country.
Also, being a corrupt elite is a pretty big factor against him.
TaiwanIsNotChina
So it is a false flag of a false flag. Too many levels...
TaiwanIsNotChina
It is only because of Putin's fears that the disgusting Putin invasion of Ukraine started at the same time as the Euromaidan.
Bordeaux
Which means it was mostly likely staged by Russia, Hungary, or both to spark nationalism because the people do not really like Orban who is another poor leader and a brown-noser to Putin.
JJE
No, despite yet again another crude smear, he stated a rational opinion and one supported by the facts.
okinawarides
Ah yes, anyone who questions the prefferred narrative gets labeled. This sounds just like your Russians blew up Nord Stream pipeline narrative and we know how that turned out. Got that one from Brussels too right?
Oh please, handlers? Again with the slogans and labeling anyone who questions the preferred narrative. Just like your "Russia blew up the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage" claims. The narrativists had so much certainty and we all know how that turned out.
okinawarides
So it is a false flag of a false flag. Too many levels...
Lol, might need Trump to decode it.
okinawarides
Also, being a corrupt elite is a pretty big factor against him
If corruption disqualified leaders, half of our western world leaders would be out of a job.
Underworld
okinawarides
Also, being a corrupt elite is a pretty big factor against him
Sure: Trump. Orbán. Bolsonaro. Maduro.
Underworld
okinawarides
Nah, just saying that your opinions all favor Russia and only Russia.
Sh1mon M4sada
is non-existent!!! Northern Italy has basically started shutdown, but Spain and France wants to block USA, a NATO major partner. How does that roll off the tongue of Sanchez and Macron?