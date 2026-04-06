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Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic meets Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Subotica
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic meets Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Subotica, Serbia, November 27, 2025. Serbian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/Serbian Presidential Press Servi
world

Explosives found near pipeline that carries Russian gas to Hungary

23 Comments
By Krisztina Than and Ivana Sekularac
BUDAPEST/BELGRADE

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called an emergency defense council meeting on Sunday after powerful explosives were found near a pipeline in Serbia that carries Russian gas to the country.

The ‌incident prompted political scrutiny in Hungary at a sensitive time days before a national election, with Orban's party trailing in opinion polls.

Orban said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, a close ally, had informed him by phone about the discovery outside the town of Kanjiza, near Hungary's border with Serbia.

"Our ‌units found an explosive of devastating power," Vucic said in a post on Instagram. "I told ⁠PM Orban that we would keep him updated on the investigation."

Officials in Budapest and Belgrade ⁠did not respond to requests ⁠for comment about the incident, which comes before pivotal elections on April 12 in Hungary where nationalist Orban is ‌fighting to hold onto his more than 16-year grip on power.

A former Hungarian intelligence official told Reuters there had been discussions ⁠in Hungarian security circles over the past days about a precise ⁠plan for a "false-flag" operation impacting the pipeline in Serbia as part of an effort to influence the Hungarian vote.

Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party also raised doubts about the incident, saying it appeared aimed at boosting Orban's electoral prospects.

"Several people have publicly indicated that something will 'accidentally' happen at the gas pipeline in Serbia ⁠at Easter, a week before the Hungarian elections. And so it happened," Magyar said in a statement.

PIVOTAL ELECTIONS

In a ⁠Facebook post after the defence council meeting, Orban suggested ‌the incident related to an attempt to blow up the pipeline, which transports Russian gas through the Balkans to Central and Eastern Europe.

"According to information that we have....there was an act of sabotage prepared," Orban said after the meeting, adding that both countries have strengthened the protection of the pipeline.

Without directly blaming Ukraine for the incident in Serbia, Orban said "Ukraine has been ‌for years trying to cut off Europe from Russian energy."

"The Russian section of TurkStream is also under continuous military attack. Ukraine's efforts pose a life-threatening danger to Hungary," he added.

The head of Serbia's Military Intelligence Agency, Djuro Jusic, said the explosives found on a section of pipeline linked to the Turkstream system, which carries Russian gas to Turkey and then to Central Europe, were produced in the United States.

"We had information that a person from a migrant community, with military training, will carry out a diversion on the gas infrastructure," he told reporters in Belgrade. He did not give further details, but said authorities in Serbia ​were searching for that person.

Orban in February scaled up security around energy infrastructure in the country by dispatching troops after what he said were plans by Ukraine to disrupt the Hungarian energy system - charges Kyiv denied.

Ukraine's foreign ministry ‌strongly rejected what it said were attempts to link Kyiv to the explosives.

"Ukraine has nothing to do with this," foreign ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said on X. "Most probably, a Russian false-flag operation as part of Moscow's heavy interference in Hungarian elections."

Budapest has also been in a dispute with Ukraine ‌over a halt in oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. Orban's Fidesz party has sought to associate opposition leader ⁠Peter Magyar with Brussels and Ukraine, suggesting ⁠that voting for his Tisza party means voting for tanks and ​war.

Hungary is an outlier in the European Union for maintaining ties with Moscow, which voiced support for ⁠Hungary over Sunday's incident and suggested that ‌Ukraine was responsible.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also blamed Ukraine, writing on Facebook that "in the ​past few days and weeks, the Ukrainians organised an oil blockade against us, and then tried to put us under a total energy blockade ... And now we have today's incident."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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23 Comments
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Sounds like something cooked up in the Kremlin for Orban.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called an emergency defense council meeting on Sunday after powerful explosives were found near a pipeline in Serbia that carries Russian gas to the country.

False flag for local consumption just before the election. Orbán is getting desperate.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

Volodymyr is trying hard...

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Enemies of Hungary seek to destroy its energy security, PM Orban is nobody's fool, standing up strong for Hungarian interests and supported by Pres. Trump!

The forever proxy war mongers who support Ukraine are angry that neighboring countries like Hungary, Slovakia and Czechoslovakia will not help fund the EU's stalled emergency bond issuance for Ukraine of $105B

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

HopeSpringsEternal

Enemies of Hungary seek to destroy its energy security, PM Orban is nobody's fool, standing up strong for Hungarian interests and supported by Pres. Trump!

Orbán certainly doesn't stand up for Hungarian interests. He has made so much money by being president that Trump is copying some of his corruption schemes.

The people of Hungary are sick of the elites like Orbán siphoning off taxpayer money and will vote him out very soon.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Much of Europe, like Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, etc. have deep historical ties to Russia, require energy from Russia to power their economies. Tragic Ukraine internal matter, dating back to 2014 Maiden Revolution changes nothing

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

HopeSpringsEternal

Much of Europe, like Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, etc. have deep historical ties to Russia,

Historical ties of Russian oppression that they would rather forget.

require energy from Russia to power their economies.

No they don't. They can get oil from elsewhere.

Tragic Ukraine internal matter, dating back to 2014 Maiden Revolution changes nothing

It isn't an internal matter, Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and annexed Crimea, and started the war in the Donbas.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Orbán certainly doesn't stand up for Hungarian interests.

People of Hungary elected him 5 times in fully democratic, transparent and monitored elections so they beg to differ. What the outcome will be this time around is anyone's guess. Being a leader for a long time sure is a factor against him.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

TaiwanIsNotChinaToday  06:58 am JST

Sounds like something cooked up in the Kremlin for Orban.

More like cooked up in Brussels / Kyiv, a supposed false flag orchestrated by Russia. Very convenient for the EU backed and funded opposition to be able to say - oh, look Orban is setting up false flags.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Sounds like something cooked up in the Kremlin for Orban

You certainly wouldn’t put it past that atrocious regime.

A real stain on civilization.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

A former Hungarian intelligence official told Reuters there had been discussions ⁠in Hungarian security circles over the past days about a precise ⁠plan for a "false-flag" operation impacting the pipeline in Serbia as part of an effort to influence the Hungarian vote.

Sounds exactly like a false-flag to me too, and not a very good one, either.

Maybe the culprit was the same one that "attacked Putin's house..."

okinawaridesToday 09:24 am JST

fully democratic, transparent and monitored elections

Ha ha ha ha.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Hats off to Serbian intelligence authorities for preventing this nasty bombing, which amounts to a ruthless terrorist attack aimed at the people of both countries and EU energy security. The origin of the explosives is a prime indictor as to the culprit here; only certain quarters have access to such ordnance and connecting the dots is a no-brainer. Orban was right to previously mobilize his military to protect strategic infrastructure.

This substandard article actually doesn't bother to cover many facts made publicly available and disgracefully prints the assertions of an unnamed individual to muddy the water with 'false-flag' insinuations.

Shoddy and loaded 'journalism'. O/10

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

okinawarides

Orbán certainly doesn't stand up for Hungarian interests.

People of Hungary elected him 5 times in fully democratic, transparent and monitored elections so they beg to differ.

Hardly: between 2010 and 2020, it dropped 69 places in the Press Freedom Index, lost 11 places in the Democracy Index, and deteriorated 16 places in the Corruption Perceptions Index.

He has stayed in power because he has a monopoly on the media in Hungary. He and his allies have systematically accumulated over 500 media outlets in Hungary.

The police have also conducted investigations into NGOs effectively driving human rights and fair-elections groups out of the country.

What the outcome will be this time around is anyone's guess. Being a leader for a long time sure is a factor against him.

Also, being a corrupt elite is a pretty big factor against him.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

okinawaridesToday 09:26 am JST

TaiwanIsNotChinaToday  06:58 am JST

Sounds like something cooked up in the Kremlin for Orban.

More like cooked up in Brussels / Kyiv, a supposed false flag orchestrated by Russia. Very convenient for the EU backed and funded opposition to be able to say - oh, look Orban is setting up false flags.

So it is a false flag of a false flag. Too many levels...

0 ( +2 / -2 )

It is only because of Putin's fears that the disgusting Putin invasion of Ukraine started at the same time as the Euromaidan.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Which means it was mostly likely staged by Russia, Hungary, or both to spark nationalism because the people do not really like Orban who is another poor leader and a brown-noser to Putin.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

No, despite yet again another crude smear, he stated a rational opinion and one supported by the facts.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Ah yes, anyone who questions the prefferred narrative gets labeled. This sounds just like your Russians blew up Nord Stream pipeline narrative and we know how that turned out. Got that one from Brussels too right?

Oh please, handlers? Again with the slogans and labeling anyone who questions the preferred narrative. Just like your "Russia blew up the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage" claims. The narrativists had so much certainty and we all know how that turned out.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

So it is a false flag of a false flag. Too many levels...

Lol, might need Trump to decode it.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Also, being a corrupt elite is a pretty big factor against him

If corruption disqualified leaders, half of our western world leaders would be out of a job.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

okinawarides

Also, being a corrupt elite is a pretty big factor against him

If corruption disqualified leaders, half of our western world leaders would be out of a job.

Sure: Trump. Orbán. Bolsonaro. Maduro.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

okinawarides

Nah, just saying that your opinions all favor Russia and only Russia.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

EU energy security....

is non-existent!!! Northern Italy has basically started shutdown, but Spain and France wants to block USA, a NATO major partner. How does that roll off the tongue of Sanchez and Macron?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

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