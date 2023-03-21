Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Explosives sent to two Ecuador television stations

0 Comments
QUITO

Journalists at two news outlets in Ecuador have been sent envelopes containing electronic devices fitted with explosives, the attorney general said on Monday.

The explosion at Ecuavisa television in Guayaquil, which police said was partial, occurred when journalist Lenin Artieda plugged the device into his computer. He suffered minor injuries.

"It's a military-type explosive, but very small capsules," said Xavier Chango, the national head of forensics.

Police carried out a controlled detonation of a device sent to the news department of TC Television, also in Guayaquil.

There were also alerts raised at two media outlets in Quito, Chango said.

The government said it would defend freedom of expression in the country.

"Any attempt to intimidate journalism and freedom of expression is a loathsome action that should be punished with all the rigor of justice," it said in a statement.

President Guillermo Lasso has blamed rising violence, including within the prison system, on competition between drug trafficking gangs for territory and control.

Ecuador is used as a transit point for cocaine being moved to the United States and Europe.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog