Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

FAA says future planes will need to reduce carbon emissions

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The Biden administration proposed Wednesday that future planes produce lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions before they can be certified by federal regulators.

The Federal Aviation Administration proposal would increase fuel-efficiency standards for jets and large turboprop and propeller-driven planes that it has not yet certified, and for planes built after Jan 1, 2028.

The FAA will develop means to determine the relationship between fuel efficiency and reductions in carbon dioxide emissions.

The rule, if made final, would cover large airliners under development, including Boeing's 777-X and new versions of its 787 and the Airbus A330neo, plus various business jets and other planes. The FAA said the rule would bring the United States in line with carbon dioxide emission standards set by the United Nation's aviation organization.

The rule would not cover planes that are already flying.

Planes are a small but growing contributor to greenhouse gas emissions that are tied to climate change. The FAA said civilian planes caused 3% of U.S. emissions before the pandemic.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo