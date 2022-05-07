Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Facebook parent Meta says blocking Australian government websites was a glitch, not a negotiating tactic, when it was lobbying against a law there in 2021 Photo: AFP/File
world

Facebook accused of blocking Australian health sites

0 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

A whistleblower group is accusing Facebook of deliberately blocking websites for Australian hospitals and emergency services as part of a negotiating tactic last year.

The social network owned by Silicon Valley tech giant Meta was lobbying to weaken a proposed law requiring it to pay news providers in Australia when it blocked all such content from its platform in February 2021.

But the algorithm also blocked other websites in what the company maintained was an accident, telling AFP on Friday that "any suggestion to the contrary is categorically and obviously false."

"We intended to exempt Australian government pages from restrictions in an effort to minimize the impact of this misguided and harmful legislation," a Meta spokesperson said.

"When we were unable to do so as intended due to a technical error, we apologized and worked to correct it."

However, U.S.-based organization Whistleblower Aid alleged it was actually a Meta ploy in filings with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, first reported in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

The organization said in a statement that Facebook's five-day blackout of news content providers had deliberately "overblocked" local governments, health services and other sites that were providing support for vulnerable people.

The intention was to force the government to weaken the proposed law, the group said.

"This wasn't just an example of a corporate actor behaving recklessly," said Whistleblower Aid chief Libby Liu.

"Facebook intentionally put lives at risk to protect its bottom line."

Shortly after the blackout, Australia passed a law forcing Facebook to negotiate with news content providers, but politicians watered down some of the most onerous proposals.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog