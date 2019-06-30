Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Facebook page of Australian missing in N Korea mysteriously reappears

0 Comments
By Alison Bevege
SYDNEY

The Facebook page of an Australian man missing in North Korea reappeared then disappeared again on Saturday hours before Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia is still trying to find out what has happened to him.

Alek Sigley, one of only a handful of Western students in the secretive country, has been missing for several days.

His family had taken down his social media accounts to prevent unnecessary speculation online.

Sigley's Facebook page reappeared overnight, but it is not known who reinstated it, or why.

It had disappeared again on Saturday by 2 p.m. Sydney time and remained down on Sunday morning.

Sigley's Twitter account has remained online and members of the public have posted messages of support there.

The missing man's last posts on his Twitter and Facebook profiles are from Monday, June 24, and his family has not heard from him since Tuesday.

Speaking from the G20 Summit in Osaka, Prime Minister Morrison said he had spoken to Sigley's family and said Australia was still trying to find out what happened to him.

"I will just be measured in what I say because that is all about using the best opportunities we have right now to, to inform ourselves about where Alek is and what his safety is and where he is being held, in what conditions," he told reporters on Saturday evening.

Morrison said numerous world leaders had offered help to find Sigley and bring him home.

When asked if U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) presented an opportunity for the Americans to make representations, Morrison said he would not allow the issue to be taken up with other agendas.

"We're going to work with everybody to secure Alek's safety and the best way we can do that is doing it quietly, effectively, working with our partners," he said.

"This is, not allowing this to be taken up into other agendas, it’s not about that, it’s simply for me, about Alek's safety. Sorry."

The 29-year-old Australian moved to North Korea to study for a master's degree in Korean literature at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, and also ran a small tour company specialising in educational trips to North Korea.

Sigley has been an unusually active social media user for someone living in North Korea, updating his social media accounts with photos and blog posts about benign subjects such as food and fashion.

The treatment of foreign citizens by the secretive North has long been a contentious issue.

American student Otto Warmbier died in 2017 after being detained in North Korea for stealing a propaganda poster from his hotel room.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Why would anyone go to North Korea after what happened to that American University Student

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 26, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Mamas

5 More Baby-Friendly Cafes That You Don’t Want To Miss

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Careers

#KuToo: What Do Women in Japan Think About the Movement?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Cities

Tsuruoka

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Government Passes Law to Support Foreign Residents Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Tweet of the Week #37: Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Subtitles Stink

GaijinPot Blog