Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook has removed nearly 200 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups that planned to encourage members to attend protests over police killings of black people — in some cases with weapons, company officials said Friday, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
world

Facebook removes another 900 accounts linked to hate groups

0 Comments
By DAVID KLEPPER

Facebook has removed another 900 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups after members discussed plans to bring weapons to protests over police killings of black people.

The accounts on Facebook and Instagram were tied to the Proud Boys and the American Guard, two hate groups already banned on those platforms.

The company announced Tuesday that it recently took down 470 accounts belonging to people affiliated with the Proud Boys and another 430 linked to members of the American Guard.

Nearly 200 other accounts linked to the groups were removed late last month.

Facebook officials have said they were already monitoring the groups' social media presence and were led to act when they spotted posts attempting to exploit the ongoing protests prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some of the accounts belonged to men reported to have participated in a brawl with protesters in Seattle, Facebook said. The company did not divulge details of the account users — such as their specific plans for protests or where in the U.S. they live.

“In both cases, we saw accounts from both organizations discussing attending protests in various US states with plans to carry weapons,” the company said in a statement. “But we did not find indications in their on-platform content they planned to actively commit violence.”

Both the Proud Boys and American Guard had been banned from Facebook for violating rules prohibiting hate speech. Facebook said it will continue to remove new pages, groups or accounts created by users trying to circumvent the ban.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #85: Racist NHK Video on US BLM Protests Sparks Outrage

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Foods to Try in Japan (That Aren’t Sushi or Ramen)

GaijinPot Travel

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: The ‘Other’ Checklist

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Aesthetically Pleasing House Décor Items Under ¥1,000

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog