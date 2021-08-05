Facebook shuts out NYU academics' research on political ads

Facebook has shut down the personal accounts of a pair of New York University researchers and shuttered their investigation into misinformation spread through political ads on the social network.
Facebook says the researchers violated its terms of service and were involved in unauthorized data collection from its massive network. The academics, however, say the company is attempting to exert control on research that paints it in a negative light.
The NYU researchers with the Ad Observatory Project had for several years been looking into Facebook's Ad Library, where searches can be done on advertisements running across Facebook's products.
The access was used to "uncover systemic flaws in the Facebook Ad Library, to identify misinformation in political ads, including many sowing distrust in our election system, and to study Facebook’s apparent amplification of partisan misinformation,” said Laura Edelson, the lead researcher behind NYU Cybersecurity for Democracy, in a statement.
Facebook's action against the NYU project also cut off other researchers and journalists who got access to Facebook data through the project, Edelson said.
The researchers offered Facebook users a web browser plug-in tool that let them volunteer their data showing how the social network targets political ads.
But Facebook said the browser extension was programmed to evade its detection systems and vacuum up user data, creating privacy concerns.
In a blog post late Tuesday, Facebook said it takes “unauthorized data scraping seriously, and when we find instances of scraping we investigate and take action to protect our platform."
Facebook sent a cease-and-desist letter to Edelson and another researcher, Damon McCoy, in October but didn’t shut down their accounts until Tuesday, hours after Edelson informed the platform that she and McCoy were studying the spread of disinformation on the platform about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the researchers said.
Mike Clark, Facebook product management director, wrote in the blog post that the Menlo Park, California, company welcomes research that holds it accountable but that doesn’t compromise the security of the platform or users' privacy.
“While the Ad Observatory project may be well-intentioned, the ongoing and continued violations of protections against scraping cannot be ignored and should be remediated," he wrote.
At least two Democratic senators expressed concerns about Facebook’s move. Mark Warner of Virginia said tech platforms should “work with, and better empower, independent researchers” but instead the company has “seemingly done the opposite.” Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said she was troubled by Facebook cutting off researcher access to political advertising data, “which has shown that the company continues to sell millions of dollars’ worth of political ads without proper disclosures."
Facebook says it makes information on political ads available through its Ad Library and provides "privacy-protected data sets" to researchers through other means.
The Avenger
Didn't know criticizing a company was a violation of the terms of service. These corporate ***** have no soul.
Jsapc
Facebook is a cancer on democracies.
P. Smith
This is a private corporation. Let the market handle it.
Facebook is a cancer on democracies insofar as it provides a platform for rightists to receive and spread misinformation.
bass4funk
I left Facebook a year ago and I haven’t looked back since and now feel so much better, if everyone left Facebook life would be so much simpler and better, but yes, Facebook is a cancer, instead of bucking them another way is to leave them.
Express sister
How do you feel about Twitter?
Jsapc
I feel that although the concept of giving an equal voice to everyone seems like a good idea on paper, in effect it really isn't, and bestowing the same gravitas to the opinions of experts and those of anonymous randos on any subject is mind-boggling.
Blacklabel
who determines who is an "expert" and why do all the "expert" opinions match liberal talking points to the exact detail?
Social media platforms decide who they consider experts to be. They became content providers- like when they banned any talk of the Wuhan lab leak because "experts" said it wasnt true.
Yet now that is much closer to being proven true than it is false. "experts" can be, and often are, wrong these days.
P. Smith
Other experts. That should be obvious.
Liberals are smart enough to understand experts know more than they do.
Evidence?
This isn’t true. You’re basing this off the Republican “report” recently released. Too bad it doesn’t rely on facts or evidence, just republicans’ feelings.
Jsapc
Several years of study, experience and work in a particular field.
Yes, I too often wonder why most of all intelligent, cultured and creative people are liberals.
And that's the whole problem.
If you'd rather trust the opinion of "@XXXuchihasaskue2005" for advice on how to treat you thyroid cancer rather than an actual endocrinologist, that's perfectly fine, be my guest. But pretending that the opinions of the two on the matter have the same value is simply insane.
lostrune2
And yet some ex-presidents seem to want so much to go back in, lol
Commodore Perry
P. SmithAug. 5 12:46 pm JST
Ahh, no.
Joke of the day.
Pure non-expert liberal opinion.