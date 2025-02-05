 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Cat Controversy
A cat poses for a picture in London, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
world

Facing a flap over cats, Scotland's government denies it plans to ban felines

0 Comments
LONDON

The Scottish government wants everyone to know it does not plan to ban cats.

First Minister John Swinney was forced to issue the statement after a report by independent experts branded felines a threat to Scotland’s wildlife and suggested “containment” measures be considered to reduce the damage.

The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission said cats kill at least 700 million birds and other animals each year in the U.K. It advised the government to consider a range of measures, including keeping domestic cats indoors or on leashes, to protect endangered species such as Scottish wildcats.

The report said “cat containment” measures could also include “restrictions on introducing cats to households in vulnerable areas" -– interpreted by some as effectively a ban.

The Scottish government said it would “fully consider” the recommendations.

In a nation of animal-lovers, the suggestions spawned alarming headlines. The Daily Mail reported: “Fury as households in Scotland could be banned from getting a pet cat.” The Scottish Daily Express branded the idea a “madcap scheme.”

Swinney, who heads Scotland’s semi-autonomous Edinburgh-based government, spoke to journalists to defend the administration’s pro-feline credentials.

“Let me just clear this up today,” he said Monday. “The government’s not going to be banning cats or restricting cats. We’ve no intention of doing so and we will not be doing it.”

Cats Protection, the U.K.’s biggest cat charity, gave the idea of draconian containment measures short shrift, saying “pragmatic solutions like keeping cats indoors at dawn and dusk can balance the needs of domestic cats and wild animals.”

“Scotland is a nation of cat lovers,” said Alice Palombo, the charity’s advocacy and government relations officer for Scotland, with almost a quarter of households owning a feline pet.

“Cats are great pets for all sorts of reasons, whether it’s providing companionship for elderly people or those living alone, comfort for people with health conditions or helping children learn important lessons in caring for others,” she said. “We believe everyone who is able to care for a cat should be able to enjoy these benefits.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Odawara Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How Long Does It Take to Apply for a Visa in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

10 Snow Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

food

6 Healthy Japanese Snacks For You and Your Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Do You Have to Pay the NHK Fee?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find a Job in Japan: 2025 Definitive Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo