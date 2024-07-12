Factbox: Biden makes a series of verbal gaffes at NATO summit

U.S. President Joe Biden had a series of verbal slip-ups on Thursday alongside the NATO summit in Washington, an unfortunate development for the 81-year-old as he tries to move past concerns that he is too old to run for re-election.
Verbal gaffes are not unusual in the long political career of Biden, who overcame a childhood stutter, but there is closer attention on him amid the fallout from his dismal debate performance against Republican candidate Donald Trump last month.
Trump, who is 78, and also has faced concerns about his age, frequently made false claims during the debate and often rambles during campaign speeches.
Below is a summary of Biden's mistakes on Thursday.
BIDEN MISTAKENLY CALLS ZELENSKIY 'PUTIN'
Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as "President Putin".
"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said at the NATO summit, drawing gasps from those in the room.
"Going to beat President Putin, President Zelenskiy. I am so focused on beating Putin," Biden said while correcting himself.
BIDEN MISTAKENLY REFERS TO HARRIS AS TRUMP
During a news conference on Thursday evening, Biden mixed up the name of his vice president, Kamala Harris, and his rival Trump.
"Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she was not qualified to be president. So start there," Biden said as he responded to a question from Reuters about his confidence in Harris.
BIDEN FUMBLES 'CHIEFS OF STAFF'
Biden also struggled at the news conference to find the words "chiefs of staff," mistakenly referring to the group of the country's top uniformed military leaders as "commander in chief," the title he holds as president.
"And so our military is working on following the advice of my commander in chief my, my, my, the chiefs of staff, of the military as well as the secretary of defense and our intelligence people."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.
lincolnman
I'd rather have the guy that confuses a few names than this guy....
"it was a standard Trump stump speech, full of evidence-free claims that his 2020 election defeat was fraudulent; baseless accusations that overseas nations were sending to the US “most of their prisoners”; and a laughable assertion that a gathering of supporters numbering in the hundreds was really a crowd of 45,000.
It also touched on the surreal. Biden, he insisted, had raised the price of bacon four-fold.
“We don’t eat bacon any more,” Trump said.
Electric cars, he said, “cheated” the US public because drivers had to stop for three hours to recharge their vehicles after every 45 minutes of driving."
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/09/trump-doral-florida-campaign-rally
The only thing missing in this disastrous dementia-filled rant was more praise for Hannibal Lector...
And I wonder what his BFF Musk would say about his claim that Teslas run out of electricity in 45 minutes..."liar, liar pants on fire"?
Zaphod
It was another Biden classic. "Vice President Trump", LOL. And this guy has supposedly access to the nuclear button? Mind boggling.
Zaphod
lincolnman
Spare us the Trump derangement. This article was about the current potus and his mental fitness.
GuruMick
Trump cant afford to eat bacon anymore.
And the lefty MSM keeps stuff like this hidden !
lincolnman
Go eat some bacon...ROFL...
lincolnman
And it also helps to read the article before commenting...
"Trump, who is 78, and also has faced concerns about his age, frequently made false claims during the debate and often rambles during campaign speeches."
timeon
we are doomed, come on USA, these two are the best you can do??
Roger Gusain
He wasn't any different four years ago, but it's all out in the open now. Be careful when you rig elections...
TaiwanIsNotChina
It's sounds like you've uncovered a conspiracy...
Roger Gusain
If Putin or Kim ever want to nuke the US, they will probably do it after 8 p.m. when Joe is tucked up in bed for the next 14 hours.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I get it: no one wants to be told they will never be allowed to do things again, but for cripes sake, does Biden really need the salary or something? Just take up travel or something.
PokerNCigars
Trump is apparently the vice president now! hahaha! Morning Joe claimed the Obama is behind the push to get rid of Biden, poor leftist things are just not going your way these days. The Marxist dem party is completely lost at this point and very divided.
TaiwanIsNotChina
They are not. No Democrat thinks Biden wasn't a great president up until now. Now if it were thrown open at the convention we might see some division, but that is to be expected.
TokyoCarnivore
So, this was supposed to be according to John Kirby," Bidens Big Boy" press conference. Another disaster for the Dems. I've never seen the Dem party so paralyzed with fear. I was in shock when Biden called Trump his vice president. wow!
Who is actually in charge of the Democratic party? Do they still have time to replace Biden? I remember when Nancy Pelosi was threating Trump with the 25th amendment.
Trump did say it wouldn't be used against him, but it would end up being used against Biden.