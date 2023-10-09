Iran prisoner swap for $6 billion in spotlight after Hamas attacks Israel

The Palestinian group Hamas's surprise assault on Israel Saturday and Israel's retaliation have killed more than 1,100 people and focused attention on the Iran-backed Islamist group.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that Iran has not yet been able to spend a single dollar of the $6 billion in funds that were unfrozen in a U.S.-Iran prisoner swap in September.
Blinken also said he had "not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there’s certainly a long relationship."
WHAT WAS THE IRAN PRISONER SWAP DEAL?
In August, details were made public of a complicated agreement that President Joe Biden approved. Five U.S. citizens detained by Tehran were allowed to leave the country in exchange for the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds that had been frozen in South Korea. At the same time, five Iranians held in the United States were allowed to leave.
WHAT WAS THE $6 BILLION?
The $6 billion was Iranian money that had been frozen in South Korean banks. After Washington, under former President Donald Trump, placed a total ban on Iran’s oil exports and sanctions on its banking sector in 2019, these Iranian oil revenues were blocked in Seoul.
WHERE IS THE $6 BILLION NOW?
The funds were not dispersed to Iran. Qatar's central bank is overseeing the funds, which are still in Doha.
"The facts are these — no U.S. taxpayer dollars were involved," Blinken told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "These were Iranian resources that Iran had accumulated from the sale of its oil that were stuck in a bank in South Korea."
Under the terms of the Iran prisoner deal, the money can only be used for humanitarian-related purposes, including purchasing food or other goods outside Iran for import, U.S. officials said.
The U.S. Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and finance, Brian Nelson, said, "All of the money held in restricted accounts in Doha as part of the arrangement to secure the release of five Americans in September remains in Doha. Not a penny has been spent. These restricted funds cannot go to Iran — it can only be used for future humanitarian-related purposes. Any suggestion to the contrary is false and misleading."
Because of due diligence requirements related to the swap, "It will take many months for Iran to spend down this money," a State Department spokesperson said. "And, as we've said many times, it can only be used to purchase food, medicine, medical devices, and agricultural products for the people of Iran."
WHAT ARE CRITICS OF THE DEAL SAYING?
Most of the Republicans vying to be the party's 2024 presidential nominee tried to link Biden's Iran deal to the attacks, with some alleging, incorrectly, that he or U.S. taxpayers funded the attacks on Israel.
Allowing Iran access to those funds under any circumstances improves its budget situation, freeing up money that would be used to use elsewhere, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said.
"Let's be honest with the American people and understand that Hamas knows, and Iran knows they're moving money around as we speak, because they know $6 billion is going to be released. That's the reality," she said.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
Nakam
Expensive error by Biden.
TaiwanIsNotChina
MAGAs will claim that Biden is delivering weapons to Hamas. I'm not sure what generates this level of idiocy but I suspect it comes from the Donald himself.
wallace
The money remains in the Doha bank so it wasn't used for Hamas.
Blacklabel
That’s odd someone just posted recently that Iran didn’t get 6 billion dollars.
yet here is an article all about it.
itsonlyrocknroll
This not the time for petty party politics.
Deal with Hamas, terminate with extreme prejudice, If the invasion forces have to turn over every stone, rock, rubble to find these Hamas slaughtering scum I hope they suffer, no mercy.
Israel-Hamas War: At least 260 bodies found after attack on Israeli music festival, rescuers say
https://news.sky.com/story/israel-hamas-war-at-least-260-bodies-found-after-attack-on-israeli-music-festival-12980661
How can any so called "religion" teach such unspeakable atrocity.
Strangerland
No, I did not post that. Again your extremist right-wing “interpretation” of what happened doesn’t actually match what really happened.
bass4funk
No one is claiming that.
More TDS, anyway, the fact of the matter is, here we have another deal that should have never been made, no matter what, now that this admin committed itself to yet another blunder geopolitically, we are now in a world of poo.
Tehran will be free to do what it wants with the money, even though the administration says that it will be rigorously overseen by Qatar and used only for food, medicine, and other necessities. In fact, Iran’s president said just that in an interview Wednesday. “This money belongs to the Iranian people, the Iranian government, so the Islamic Republic of Iran will decide what to do with this money,” he told Lester Holt.
But just as notable is the Biden administration’s precious assurance about how Qatar can be trusted to make sure all is well.
Qatar just happens to be the longstanding home of the political leadership of . . . wait for it . . . **Hamas. In fact, here’s some video of top Hamas honcho Ismael Haniyeh and other leaders of the terrorist organization celebrating this morning’s sneak attack – Allahu Akhbar! – in their comfy quarters in Doha. With Biden heavily (laughably) relying on Qatar to police Iran, bear in mind that Iran-backed Hamas has been formally designated as a terrorist organization under U.S. law for decades, and that Qatar has been harboring Hamas’s leadership for years.**
Once again, this admin. cared more about a political goal and got suckered in completely.
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/biden-and-iran-and-hamas/
Blacklabel
But knowing they have it frees up all the money they were previously given to now fund terrorism, as Blinken admits.
Oh really? What enforces this? Just like sure and Palestine spent some of the money Obama gave them on “climate change”
wtfjapan
That’s odd someone just posted recently that Iran didn’t get 6 billion dollars.
thats what delusional maga cant understand, the money is still in a QATAR bank account Iran hasnt spent any of it yet. its meant to be used for Irans civilian's, been reported by multiples news ords including FOX. All this whataboutism wont save Trump LOL
wtfjapan
The money remains in the Doha bank so it wasn't used for Hamas.
its pointless showing facts to MAGA, theyll believe in their alternate facts until it sinks them into oblivion
wallace
Iran does not have much money "to free up".
bass4funk
Can you verify that?
We know, but Qatar has a long history for supporting Hamas, the people Isreal is fighting against, they are to be trusted, not a single person in Israel believes Qatar.
wallace
Obama has been out of office for 7 years. Ancient history already.
wtfjapan
The funds were not dispersed to Iran. Qatar's central bank is overseeing the funds, which are still in Doha.
cant get much more obvious than that, same facts reported by both left and right media.
oh I forgot maga only believes the media when it suits them LOL
bass4funk
I will soon enough.
I think it's the other way around and that is why this admin gets taken to the woodshed every single time.
In 2021, Iran continued providing weapons systems and other support to Hamas and other U.S.-designated Palestinian terrorist groups, including Palestine Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command. These groups were behind numerous deadly attacks [against Israel] originating in Gaza and the West Bank.
EFD
Oh look, it doffs its previous persona (complete with sex offender profile pic!) to make a ludicrous point!
I guess "yipyip" didn't attract enough attention.
To be fair, it did attract unwanted but warranted comparisons to Chihuahuas.
Blacklabel
Iran 2021 GDP? 359.7 billion USD.
Plus the pallets of cash from Obama and Joe’s new 6 billion.
EFD
To say nothing of sex offender Don’s money!