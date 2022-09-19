Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and scepter, lying in state on the catafalque, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, on Friday. Photo: Reuters/POOL
world

World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

0 Comments
LONDON

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place in London on Monday and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.

The following are some of the expected attendees, and the countries that were not invited:

ROYAL ATTENDEES

  1. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
  2. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
  3. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
  4. Juan Carlos, former king of Spain, his wife Queen Sofia
  5. King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
  6. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
  7. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
  8. King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
  9. King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
  10. Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah
  11. Jordan's King Abdullah
  12. Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud
  13. Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah
  14. King of Lesotho, Letsie III
  15. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein
  16. Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri
  17. Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang
  18. Prince of Monaco, Albert II
  19. Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan
  20. Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said
  21. Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
  22. President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
  23. King of Tonga, Tupou VI

NATIONAL LEADERS

AMERICAS

  1. Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States
  2. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
  3. Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
  4. Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
  5. Sandra Mason, President of Barbados
  6. Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
  7. Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize
  8. Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines

EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST

  1. Emmanuel Macron, President of France
  2. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
  3. Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
  4. Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland
  5. Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
  6. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal
  7. Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
  8. Katalin Novak, President of Hungary
  9. Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
  10. Egils Levits, President of Latvia
  11. Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
  12. Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
  13. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece
  14. George Vella, President of Malta
  15. Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus
  16. Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican foreign minister
  17. Charles Michel, President of the European Council
  18. Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission
  19. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO
  20. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt
  21. Isaac Herzog, President of Israel
  22. Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

AFRICA

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa
  2. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria
  3. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana
  4. William Ruto, President of Kenya
  5. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda
  6. Ali Bongo, President of Gabon
  7. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military leader
  8. Christophe Mboso N'kodia, National Assembly president, Democratic Republic of Congo
  9. Macky Sall, President of Senegal

ASIA/PACIFIC

  1. Droupadi Murmu, President of India
  2. Wang Qishan, Vice President of China
  3. Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan
  4. Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka
  5. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh
  6. Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
  7. Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia
  8. Yoon Suk-yeol, President of South Korea
  9. Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore
  10. Frank Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji
  11. James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea
  12. Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu
  13. Mark Brown, Prime Minister of Cook Islands
  14. Tuimalealiʻifano Vaʻaletoʻa Sualauvi II, Head of State, Samoa
  15. David Vunagi, Governor-General, Solomon Islands

COUNTRIES NOT INVITED

Britain has invited heads of state or a representative at an ambassadorial level from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations.

Countries that have not been invited include Syria and Venezuela because London does not have normal diplomatic relations with those states. Britain has also not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar after it imposed economic sanctions on those countries.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo