A body is carried out on a gurney at the home where two adults and three children died from gunshot wounds during a domestic shooting in the Paradise Hills area in San Diego, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. A husband and wife and three of their young children died Saturday morning at the family's San Diego home in what police believe was a murder-suicide sparked by a bitter divorce. One son is in critical condition. (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
world

Family: Boy on life support after San Diego murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO

Family members say a 9-year-old San Diego boy who survived an apparent murder-suicide that left his parents and three brothers dead is on life support.

Police say the child’s father is suspected of shooting his sons and their mother before turning the gun on himself Saturday.

Investigators say the parents were estranged and the mother had obtained a restraining order against the father.

The Union-Tribune reports Sunday that family members set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical expenses. The posting says the boy remains in intensive care.

Officers found a 29-year-old woman, her 31-year-old husband and their 3-year-old son dead. Two boys, ages 5 and 11, died at hospitals.

The newspaper says police had gone to the house two weeks ago to “keep the peace” when the man came over to retrieve tools.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

