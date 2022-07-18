Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hot weather in Perranporth, Cornwall
People gather during hot weather on Perranporth Beach in Cornwall, Britain, July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson Photo: Reuters/TOM NICHOLSON
world

Fans, hoses and air con - heatwave-hit Britons seek relief

0 Comments
By James Davey and Richa Naidu
LONDON

Sales of electric fans, hoses, air conditioning units and sprinklers are soaring as Britons swelter amid record temperatures, retailers said.

Britain was braced for temperatures to hit 40 C for the first time this week, with ministers urging the public to stay at home as the heatwave caused train services to be cancelled, one London airport to shut its runway and some schools to close.

Sainsbury's, Britain's No. 2 supermarket group which also owns the Argos general merchandise business, said sales of fans last week rose 1,876% versus the week before, while sales of air conditioning units were up 2,420% and sales of paddling pools were up 814%.

On Monday, 10 out of the top 15 most-sold items in Amazon's UK home and kitchen section were fans. Other popular items included an ice tray and "cooling gel insert" for pillows, according to Amazon.co.uk's 'best sellers' web page.

Department store group John Lewis said sales of fans and air conditioning units were up 709% year-on year.

Home improvement retailer B&Q, which is owned by Kingfisher, said sales of hoses and sprinklers had more than doubled this week compared to a typical week, while sales of hot tubs had nearly tripled.

Builders merchant Travis Perkins' Toolstation business said sales of fans jumped 641% from the week before as tradespeople struggled to stay cool.

It said sales of smart technology that controls temperatures leapt 95%, while sales of hoses had increased by 56% and sales of water cans by 21%.

“With the nation strapping in for a scorcher, it's little surprise that they are looking for ways to keep cool," said a Toolstation spokesperson.

Supermarkets have also reported soaring sales of ice cream, drinks, BBQ charcoals and suncare products.

However, analysts said that on balance, the heatwave is generally bad news for physical retailers as it is too hot to shop, adding to pressure on a sector already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

Market researcher Springboard said shopper numbers, or footfall, across all UK high streets was down 7.3% up to 1000 GMT on Monday compared to last week.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog