Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Election representatives count ballots after polling station closed in Athens, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Exit polls in Greece's general election indicate conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a comfortable victory over left-wing Prime Minsiter Alexis Tsipras. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
world

Far-right Greek party crashes out of Parliament

0 Comments
ATHENS, Greece

A far-right, anti-immigrant party that had shocked Greek politics by evolving from a marginal, violent neo-Nazi group into Greece's third-largest party during the country's economic crisis has been knocked out of Parliament in the latest national election.

With nearly 95 percent of precincts reporting, the Golden Dawn party has 2.95% of the votes in Sunday's election. That is under the 3 percent needed to be represented in Parliament.

The government's official pollster has declared that the party has no chance to enter Parliament, and party leader Nikos Mihaloliakos admitted as much when he declared in a fiery concession speech that "Golden Dawn is not finished."

Golden Dawn had 18 lawmakers in the outgoing 300-member Parliament, having won 6.99% of the votes in the last national election, in September 2015.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Tweet of the Week #38: Animation Studio Employee Sick After Working 220 Hours Overtime

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Theme Parks

Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Hakata Gion Yamakasa

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

New Sazae

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Travel

5 Guided Tours Where You Can Experience Tokyo Like A Local

GaijinPot Blog